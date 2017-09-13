Zander Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Dr. Robin Beat Gasser To Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Gasser is among the world's most recognized parasite biologists and is Professor of Parasitology and Director of Research for the University of Melbourne's Veterinary School. Dr. Gasser was just named the Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor at the University of Melbourne. His research extends across both veterinary and medical parasitology, and is distinguished by his contributions to understanding parasitic diseases, as well as his focus not only on fundamental biology, but also practical applications to improving disease control in the field. His contributions have been recognized internationally through numerous awards, prizes and honors including an Alexander von Humboldt Professorial Research Prize, Bayer Prize for Research Excellence and a Fulbright Senior Scholarship.

"Having Dr. Gasser advising us on our programs is invaluable. His tremendous expertise and international reputation will help us facilitate our goal - to develop novel therapeutics to help small and large animals recover from common diseases that they are susceptible to such as arthritis, cancer and parasites," said David Koos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Zander Therapeutics Inc.

About Zander Therapeutics Inc. and Entest BioMedical Inc.:

Zander Therapeutics is a subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTCPINK: ENTB), a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on veterinary medicine. The Company seeks to develop small molecule and immune stimulating therapies for veterinary applications.

Currently, the Company's major interest is in developing small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in animals, which include arthritis.

Zander Therapeutics Inc. is the exclusive licensee for veterinary applications of Regen BioPharma Inc.'s (OTCQB: RGBP) (OTCQB: RGBPP) intellectual property and technology relating to NR2F6. NR2F6 is a molecular switch known as 'orphan nuclear receptor', which controls genes associated with the immune response. Zander Therapeutics is solely focused on veterinary applications.

David Koos serves as Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP), Entest BioMedical Inc. (OTCPINK: ENTB) and Zander Therapeutics Inc. (subsidiary of Entest BioMedical Inc.).

Harry Lander serves as President and Chief Scientific Officer of Zander Therapeutics, Inc. and Regen BioPharma, Inc.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Zander Therapeutics, Inc.

David R. Koos, Ph.D.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1-619-702-1404 Phone

+1-619-330-2328 Fax

info@zandertherapeutics.com



http://www.zandertherapeutics.com

SOURCE Entest BioMedical Inc.