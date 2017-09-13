|
FactBio Launches Kusp Academic
9/13/2017 7:56:54 AM
Cambridge, 13 September 2017… FactBio, has launched Kusp Academic, a version of its flagship Kusp (Knowledge Sharing Platform) product, aimed at the academic community, at the ICBO conference (International Conference of Biomedical Ontologies) in Newcastle.
Kusp Academic will contain many of the same features as the commercially available version of Kusp, but academic institutions and organisations can take advantage of a 50 percent discount on standard prices.
Alongside Kusp Academic, Factbio is also launching a free version of Kusp for PhD students.
Users of Kusp are able to automate large parts of their data annotation and curation using the platform’s automated curation tools, and the platform ensures that all data is annotated and curated to international community standards.
Dr James Malone, CEO of FactBio said: “Data curation is an incredibly important part of scientific discovery, but it is often overlooked. With increasing pressure on academic budgets, data curation is often seen as being of lesser importance, and subsequently may take the brunt of any budget cuts. At FactBio we understand the importance of the academic community in underpinning much of the open global life sciences research, and as a result, have decided to launch an academic version of Kusp, our data curation and discovery platform.”
Kusp Academic will contain most of the basic features of Kusp and can be accessed through the cloud.
The launch of Kusp Academic follows the successful launch of Kusp in 2016, and adds to FactBio’s growing portfolio of products. 2017 has seen the launch of Kusp 2.0, which added a number of important functions, including improved annotation algorithms and an ability to share BioBuckets between users.
