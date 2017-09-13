|
YposKesi To Attend Cell & Gene Therapy Europe Event September 20 - 21, 2017 In Berlin
9/13/2017 7:49:19 AM
Evry, France, September 13th, 2017 - Yposkesi, the first French pharmaceutical company to develop and manufacture gene and cell therapy products for rare diseases, created by AFM-Téléthon and the SPI fund managed by Bpifrance, announced today its participation to the Cell & Gene Therapy Europe event to be held from September 20 to 21, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Frédéric Revah, President of Yposkesi, will chair a session entitled "Weighing up in-house and outsourced production strategies to beat Europe's capacity bottleneck" on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 11:45 am.
"As top priority of Yposkesi and its bioproduction experts, the aim of this session will be to describe the current and future major challenges in the production of AAV, lentiviral and retroviral vectors for advanced therapy medicinal products and to define strategies to face them," commented Frédéric Revah.
"Yposkesi is taking a stance as the European leader in the production of gene and cell therapies for rare diseases and is involved in the challenges related to the optimization of viral vector capacities and production processes which will become even more important in the medium and long term. To meet the production needs of advanced therapy medicinal products for patients, our experts are working every day to offer ever more innovative and cost-effective processes," said Alain Lamproye, CEO of Yposkesi.
For meeting requests, please send an email to contact@yposkesi.com.
ABOUT YPOSKESI
Yposkesi is a European industrial leader for Gene and Cell Therapy with the mission of developing, manufacturing and making available Gene and Cell therapy treatments to patients affected with rare diseases. It was launched in November 2016 in Evry (France) by the patient organisation AFM-Téléthon with the support of the SPI fund from the French Public Investment Bank (BPI France), with a total investment of €121M. It is made up of 150 experts in bioproduction and has a first production building covering 5'000 m2. The broad expertise of Yposkesi covers the production of viral vectors for gene therapy (Lentivirus & AAV), transduction of hematopoietic stem cells and production of human pluripotent stem cells, with also significant efforts in developing innovative process for large-scale cost-effective manufacturing process of these highly complex ATMPs. The plans are to extend the production capacity with two additional buildings for a total of 13'000 m2 by 2021.
For more information, please visit our website at: www.yposkesi.com
