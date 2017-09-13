Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Announces ILUVIEN Now Available In Ireland

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that ILUVIEN, its sustained release intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), is now available in Ireland through VHI Healthcare Group, the leading Irish healthcare provider.



“Diabetes remains the most serious cause of severe vision loss in people of working age in Ireland, and diabetic macular edema is the cause in around 10% of those cases,” said Marie Hickey Dwyers, former president of the Irish College of Ophthalmologists. “The approval of ILUVIEN in Ireland is exciting news for all those patients who are no longer responding to their first-line DME treatment. The ILUVIEN implant could mean the difference between a patient having increasingly deteriorating sight, and being able to drive again. I look forward to having ILUVIEN as an option for my patients.”

“In post-marketing studies in our European markets and the U.S., ILUVIEN has proven to be an effective, long-lasting treatment for DME that decreases treatment burden. We are excited that DME patients in Ireland will have access to this long-lasting treatment that provides continuous daily micro-dosing for up to three years,” said Dan Myers, Alimera’s CEO. “We are also proud to be working with the largest Irish healthcare provider to open the gateway for ILUVIEN in Ireland.”

About ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant indicated in the E.U. to treat vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. Each ILUVIEN implant with its continuous microdosing is designed to release submicrogram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, enabling the physician to treat the disease consistently every day.

About Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

DME, the primary cause of vision loss associated with diabetic retinopathy, is a disease affecting the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. When the blood vessel leakage associated with diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the macula, the condition is called DME. The onset of DME is painless and may go unreported by the patient until it manifests with the blurring of central vision or acute vision loss. The severity of this blurring may range from mild to profound loss of vision. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic Retinopathy found that over a 10-year period approximately 19% of people with diabetes included in the study were diagnosed with DME. All people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing DME.

About VHI Healthcare Group

Since 1957, VHI has been helping people in Ireland to access the best value, quality private healthcare through its extensive range of diverse healthcare products and services. With one million customers, they continue to be the market leader for health insurance in Ireland. The brand promise - “When you need us, we're there” - is true for practically every medical eventuality, whether you need coverage for hospital treatment, daycare treatment, day-to-day expenses, multi-trip travel insurance, expatriate insurance, dental, walk-in urgent care, medical screening, occupational health, employee assistance programs or hospital in the home services. Customers and their dependents are covered individually, or through membership of one of more than 8,000 corporate and affinity group schemes countrywide.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera’s commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera’s product and development portfolio designed to treat early- and late-stage diseases. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

