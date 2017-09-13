Celldex (CLDX) Announces Departure Of Chief Medical Officer

HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today the resignation of Thomas Davis, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Celldex, effective September 29, 2017.



“Celldex’s clinical programs have matured greatly during Tom's tenure. We appreciate his significant contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Anthony Marucci, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. “We have built an exceptional clinical science team led by four physicians with deep backgrounds in drug development and are confident our clinical programs will meet our planned milestones under their leadership. We look forward to a busy end of year and topline data from the METRIC study, likely in the second quarter of 2018."

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and other protein-based therapeutics derived from a broad set of complementary technologies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

