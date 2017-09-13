|
AGTC (AGTC) Announces Financial Results And Business Update For The Quarter And Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2017
9/13/2017 7:22:21 AM
GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses its proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases, today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.
AGTC's lead product candidates are designed to treat inherited orphan diseases of the eye, caused by mutations in single genes that significantly affect visual function and currently lack effective medical treatments. AGTC's pipeline includes clinical-stage ophthalmology programs in X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), achromatopsia (ACHM) caused by mutations in the CNGB3 and CNGA3 genes, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) as well as a preclinical optogenetics program.
