Millstone Medical Appoints Karl Neuberger As CEO



9/13/2017 7:20:01 AM

FALL RIVER, Mass., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, the industry leader in post-manufacturing and after-market medical device services, announced today that Karl Neuberger has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Karl began his career at Millstone as VP Operations of Millstone's Olive Branch, Mississippi loaner kit and distribution facility. "Karl has been a key member of Millstone's executive team for a number of years," said Ted Henderson, Board Chair. "His industry knowledge, business acumen and leadership skills should continue to lead us down the path of exceptional growth and innovation on behalf of our customers."

"Our people truly value how our work directly impacts patients. We will continue to focus on this as we grow the breadth and depth of our customer relationships globally," said Mr. Neuberger. "We have a long run of consistent growth at Millstone, built on a fierce commitment to the highest quality standards. I expect our best years are yet ahead."

Prior to Millstone, Karl held a variety of senior executive roles.  Karl holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and a MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration.

About Millstone Medical Outsourcing
With over 15 years of experience in organizing outsourced supply chains, Millstone Medical (www.millstonemedical.com) is the leading provider of customized solutions to the medical device industry.  Millstone operates three environmentally controlled facilities offering advanced inspection, clean room packaging, medical device specific warehousing, finished goods distribution, loaner kit management and after-market services.

 

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millstone-medical-appoints-karl-neuberger-as-ceo-300518152.html

SOURCE Millstone Medical Outsourcing

