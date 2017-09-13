Caprion Biosciences Receives College Of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation & Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Certification

New Accreditations Strengthen Caprion Biosciences' Leadership Position in Clinical Trial Biomarker Testing and Immune Monitoring by Acknowledging Caprion's Use of the Most Comprehensive and Scientifically Rigorous Laboratory Standards.



MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Caprion Biosciences Inc., a world leading specialty CRO laboratory, is pleased to announce the accreditation of its laboratory located in Montreal (Canada) by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This highly recognized laboratory accreditation adds to the certification recently received from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA).

The CAP accreditation is a globally recognized program designed to maintain the highest standard of excellence in laboratory practices. During the accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory records and quality control procedures for the two preceding years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and overall management.

"Obtaining both CAP and CLIA accreditations is a significant milestone in Caprion's development and reaffirms our long-standing commitment to meeting the most scientifically rigorous requirements for our clients. These accreditations further demonstrate the integrity of our laboratory standards, enhance Caprion's ability to support the regulatory needs of our clients at all stages of clinical development and ensure the highest quality standards of accuracy, reliability and timeliness of results," said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of Caprion Biosciences Inc.

About Caprion Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Caprion is a leading specialty CRO laboratory providing an integrated platform in proteomics and immune monitoring services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Caprion's immune monitoring division, ImmuneCarta®, offers proprietary multiparametric flow cytometry services for functional analyses of innate and adaptive immune responses. Caprion's proteomics division, ProteoCarta, offers proprietary gel-free, label-free MS for comprehensive, quantitative and robust comparative measurement of proteins across large sets of biological samples for the discovery and validation of protein biomarkers. Based in Montreal, Canada and in Gosselies, Belgium, Caprion has been providing large-scale proteomics and immune monitoring services to major pharmaceutical and biotech clients for over 15 years. Caprion, a privately-held company, is majority owned by Global Healthcare Opportunities (GHO Capital Partners LLP).



About the College of American Pathologists

As the leading organization with more than 18,000 board-certified pathologists, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. The CAP's Laboratory Improvement Programs, initiated 65 years ago, currently have customers in more than 100 countries, accrediting 7,700 laboratories and providing proficiency testing to 20,000 laboratories worldwide. Find more information about the CAP at www.cap.org. Follow CAP on Twitter: @pathologists

For more information about Caprion Biosciences: www.caprion.com. Follow Caprion Biosciences on Twitter: @caprionbiosci and LinkedIn

SOURCE Caprion Biosciences