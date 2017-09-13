ImmuCell (ICCC) Announces Expansion Of Sales And Marketing Team

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq:ICCC), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven products that improve health and productivity in the dairy and beef industries, today announced the hiring of two new Regional Sales and Marketing Managers.



Dale Miller will lead the sales and marketing efforts in the Northeastern US and Canada. Dale came to ImmuCell with a vast dairy network and experience in motivating the distribution chain to multiply our sales efforts.

Rick Choate, residing in Twin Falls, Idaho, will lead the sales and marketing efforts in the Western US Region. Rick also has a solid understanding of distribution chain management and hits the ground running with existing product knowledge, as he sold our lead product, First Defense®, during a prior position within our distribution chain.

When an open position in the Midwestern US Region is filled, ImmuCell’s team will consist of eight members, representing a net increase from seven previously.

“We consider ourselves the ‘Davids’ amongst ‘Goliaths’ within the animal pharmaceutical world,” commented Bobbi Jo Brockmann, ImmuCell’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We exhibit a farm-kid like work ethic and approachability with a real desire to help improve the health and profitability of calf enterprises for the dairy and beef industries. Our creativity, tenacity and laser focus is what sets us apart from the rest.”

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company expects to achieve regulatory approval of First Defense® Tri-Shield™, a new formulation of its bovine antibodies that combines the existing bivalent claims (against E. coli and coronavirus) of the First Defense® capsule with a new rotavirus claim in a gel tube delivery format. The Company is working to also achieve regulatory approval of First Defense® Dual-Force™, its bivalent gel tube formulation that is currently sold without disease claims as First Defense Technology®.

“Because Miller and Choate come to us with such experience, we expect them to have an immediate impact on our efforts to grow sales of the First Defense® product line,” commented Michael F. Brigham, ImmuCell’s president and CEO. “We ask our sales team to cover large territories, and these extra resources will better prepare us for the anticipated new product launches.”

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq:ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve animal health and productivity in the dairy and beef industries. ImmuCell has developed products that provide significant, immediate immunity to newborn dairy and beef livestock. The Company is developing a novel treatment for mastitis, the most significant cause of economic loss to the dairy industry. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: (http://www.immucell.com).

