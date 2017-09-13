PLx Pharma Inc. Retains Dr. Efthymios N. Deliargyris As Chief Medical Advisor

Dr. Deliargyris Brings More Than 25 Years of Expertise in Cardiovascular Medicine, Academia and the Biotech Industry



HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing two patent-protected products, Aspertec™ 325 mg and Aspertec™ 81 mg (referred to together as “Aspertec”™), today announced the addition of Efthymios N. Deliargyris, MD, FACC, FESC, FSCAI, as Chief Medical Advisor.

Dr. Deliargyris, an internationally-recognized expert in the field of thrombosis, brings to PLx Pharma deep knowledge in cardiovascular medicine and extensive experience in the development and commercialization of antithrombotic agents. In his new role, he will oversee critical scientific and medical affairs activities that are expected to advance the market readiness of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Aspertec 325 mg, a liquid-filled aspirin capsule for over-the-counter distribution.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Deliargyris to the PLx Pharma team at a time when we are building our commercial operations in anticipation of the future launch of Aspertec,” said Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer of PLx Pharma. “Dr. Deliargyris’ decades of experience and proven track record will be instrumental in communicating the clinical value of Aspertec, and engaging the academic community to maximize advocacy and support for this unique product.”

“I’m excited to contribute to the commercial launch of Aspertec, a novel aspirin formulation with the potential to benefit millions of patients with, or at risk for, cardiovascular disease,” stated Dr. Deliargyris. “PLxGuard’s innovative new technology is designed to provide fast, predictable antiplatelet efficacy and targeted aspirin delivery. These differentiating features of Aspertec have the potential to address the unmet medical need for an aspirin product with less clinical resistance and fewer gastrointestinal side effects. The clinical implications and competitive advantages are significant. I am looking forward to working with PLx to bring a best-in-class aspirin product to market and raise the standard of care for cardiovascular patients.”

Previously, Dr. Deliargyris held positions of increasing responsibility at The Medicines Company where as Vice President and Global Medical Lead for Acute Cardiovascular Care he was in charge of a globally-marketed cardiovascular portfolio, global medical affairs, post-marketing research and development as well as New Drug Application (NDA) and Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) submissions.

Earlier in his career Dr. Deliargyris was a practicing interventional cardiologist both in the U.S. and Europe and served as Chief, Section of Cardiology & Interventional Cardiology at Athens Medical Center, Athens, Greece; as well as Assistant Professor of Cardiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC.

In addition to his extensive clinical background, Dr. Deliargyris is also internationally recognized for his original research in cardiovascular disease and thrombosis. He has authored more than 80 papers in the top peer reviewed journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Circulation and European Heart Journal. His original research has been recognized with multiple awards, including the prestigious Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) Fellowship Award in 1999 for best original research in interventional cardiology in the U.S.

About Aspertec

Aspertec 325 mg is an FDA-approved aspirin product being developed to provide high-risk cardiovascular and stroke patients with more reliable and predictable antiplatelet efficacy as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, while also reducing the adverse gastric events common in an acute setting. PLx is focused on completing manufacturing scale-up and label finalization for Aspertec 325 mg aspirin dosage form and preparing an sNDA for Aspertec 81 mg maintenance dose form.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. The PLxGuard delivery system works by targeting delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce acute GI side effects—including erosions, ulcers and bleeding—associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, including without limitation, the prospects for commercializing or selling any products or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to PLx may identify forward-looking statements. PLx cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including the failure by PLx to secure and maintain relationships with collaborators; risks relating to clinical trials; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of PLx’s proposed product candidates (such as marketing, regulatory, product liability, supply, competition, and other risks); dependence on the efforts of third parties; dependence on intellectual property and risks that PLx may lack the financial resources and access to capital to fund proposed operations. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect PLx’s business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in PLx’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in PLx’s prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on June 12, 2017, and in other filings that PLx will make going forward. The forward-looking statements represent PLx’s estimate as of the date hereof only, and PLx specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

