Bio-Techne (TECH) Introduces A New Luminex Multi-Analyte Assay Kit

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- R&D Systems, a Bio-Techne brand, today announced the release of its new XL Cytokine Discovery Luminex® High Performance Panel. As with all R&D Systems® Luminex Assays, this new panel is compatible with all Luminex instrumentation systems and has the capability to simultaneously measure the amount of 45 different analytes in a variety of sample types including cell culture supernate, serum, and plasma. The XL Cytokine Discovery Luminex High Performance Panel will be an important tool for researchers in many fields, including immunology, cancer immunotherapy, and neuro-inflammation as it will enable them to gather more data with improved accuracy compared to similar kits currently on the market.

The XL Cytokine Discovery Luminex Performance Panel owes much of its exceptional performance to the highly optimized diluent used in the assay. Another important attribute that differentiates this panel is the lack of cross-reactivity across analytes being tested. "When working with 45 different analytes it becomes an incredibly complex challenge to ensure everything works well together and accurate results are obtained for every analyte," stated Dave Eansor, Senior Vice President of Bio-Techne's Biotechnology Division. "There has been no compromise in accuracy for this panel, and our scientists have done an amazing job of getting all the components of this product to work together to bring our customers a new standard for multiplexing technology," Mr. Eansor continued, "R&D Systems has a long history of bringing many innovative firsts to the immunoassay market, and this product is another example of how we are constantly pushing our technology to do more and enable leading edge research."

The Luminex® technology is a leading multiplex assay platform used by academic and biopharma researchers worldwide. It relies on partners like Bio-Techne to create assays that identify the presence and quantity of certain molecules. The new XL Cytokine Discovery Luminex High Performance Panel is available pre-configured with all 45 analytes, or it may be customized with a subset of different analytes to tailor it specifically to the research project at hand.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality purified proteinsnotably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, as well as biologically active small molecule compounds and ACD's in situ hybridization detection products --- which are sold to biomedical researchers and clinical research laboratories; these operations constitute the core Biotechnology Division, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Protein Platforms Division manufactures innovative protein analysis tools under the ProteinSimple brand name that greatly automate western blotting and immunoassay practices. The Diagnostics Division manufactures FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM customer and clinical customers. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $563 million in net sales in fiscal 2017 and has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

Contact: David Clair, Investor Relations

646-277-1266

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-introduces-a-new-luminex-multi-analyte-assay-kit-300518531.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation