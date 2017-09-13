Oxygen Plus (O+) Announces The Latest Innovation In Recreational Oxygen -- The O+ Biggi

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Plus(O+), in response to abundant customer requests, created its largest recreational oxygen canister to date: The O+ Biggi. Featuring a consumer-friendly mouth mask that releases the flow of oxygen with the press of a trigger, the O+ Biggi is ergonomically engineered for designer oxygen delivery offering a bigger, seamless boost of natural vitality through its mega-size canister and unique delivery method.

Launching exclusively on OxygenPlus.com, each O+ Biggi ($9.95$10.95 MSRP) contains more than 180 breaths (7 liters) of pure recreational oxygen for natural energy and recovery in a lightweight aluminum canister. The O+ Biggi stands at 11.5 inches tall and weighs just 140 grams (0.3 lbs.), making it a perfect addition to a sport or gym bag. Ideal for health and wellness-minded individuals, sports enthusiasts and people with active lifestyles, the O+ Biggi helps to restore the body's depleted oxygen levels to normal, healthy levels (as water helps with hydration).

True to its founding vision, Oxygen Plus recognized this larger hand-held canister design would enable more people to have access to the oxygen they deserve, which is a fundamental value the company supports through all its efforts, including product development.

"The translucent blue mask and bold, beautiful design of the O+ Biggi lends itself to wider array of retailer channels," stated Christine Warren, President and Founder of Oxygen Plus. "We are pleased to continue to elevate the atmosphere of the energy category with this newest edition to our O+ family."

The O+ Biggi is designed, manufactured, quality-controlled and filled in the U.S.A. Environmentally-friendly, like all Oxygen Plus products including the O+ Mini, O+ Skinni and O+ Elevate Pack the O+ Biggi is 100% recyclable after use and is made from recycled aluminum.

The O+ Biggi oxygen canister is available in a 2-pack, 9-pack and 45-count (bulk). Names of national and international retailers will be unveiled soon. For more information, visit www.oxygenplus.com.

USAGE NOTE : Usage guidelines may vary based on the individual, activity and ambient air. WARNING: Any person with impaired heart or lung function or other medical conditions should consult with his or her physician prior to using Oxygen Plus products. Oxygen Plus products are intended for recreational, intermittent use only, not to be used as medical nor life-saving products.

ABOUT OXYGEN PLUS : Founded by Christine Warren in 2006, Oxygen Plus (O+) is a private company who pioneered and is leading the development, manufacturing and marketing of portable, enriched recreational oxygen for wellness-minded persons worldwide. Oxygen Plus products are quality-controlled and filled in the USA, made of recyclable aluminum and are 100% recyclable. Located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Oxygen Plus is dedicated to making a significant contribution to the well-being of humankind. OxygenPlus.com

