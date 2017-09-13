ProMis Neurosciences Designates PMN330 As Third, Validated Lead Product For Development In Alzheimer's Disease

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a company focused on discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has designated PMN330, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting toxic prion-like forms of amyloid-beta oligomers (AO), as its third lead product for development in Alzheimer's disease (AD).

"We previously validated PMN310 and PMN350, our two lead products for development in Alzheimer's disease based on their ability to selectively bind prion-like forms of AO, inhibiting both their propagation and neurotoxicity," stated Dr. Neil Cashman, ProMIS' Chief Scientific Officer. "We have now achieved a significant development milestone by demonstrating that PMN330, directed against a different target on toxic AbO, also displays an optimal target product profile in both in vitro and in vivo tests."

Injection of prion-like forms of AO (also called toxic soluble oligomers) into the brains of mice causes a neurological deficit that can be assessed in a memory-behavior test called 'novel object recognition'. Normal mice exposed to an object remember the familiar object when re-exposed to it and spend more time exploring a newly introduced object. In contrast, AO-injected mice lose the ability to discriminate between known and novel objects and spend equivalent amounts of time exploring both. Results obtained in this assay showed that administration of PMN330 to mice completely prevented the loss of short-term memory formation caused by toxic oligomers. Furthermore, the observed cognitive benefit of PMN330 was correlated with statistically significant preservation of two synaptic biomarkers (SNAP25, PSD95), indicative of neuroprotection, and reduction in a biomarker of neuroinflammation (TNF) measured in hippocampal brain homogenates. This neuroprotective effect of PMN330 was investigated at a leading contract research organization specializing in neurodegenerative diseases.

"These encouraging results underline the robust nature of our proprietary discovery engine," commented Elliot Goldstein, MD, ProMIS' President and CEO. "We now have three validated development candidates for Alzheimer's selectively addressing a different target on toxic prion-like forms of AO. The first of these, PMN310, is on track for initiation of clinical trials in 2019."

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) listed biotech company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The mission of ProMIS is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and ALS.

ProMIS Neurosciences' proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two, complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach, ProMIS Neurosciences is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS, and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic against this target.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

