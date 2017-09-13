Salient CRGT Subsidiary Information Innovators Was Awarded A $13.6M Prime Task Order To Expand Voice Services In Support Of The Hampton VA Medical Center

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT, Inc., through its subsidiary Information Innovators, Inc., ("Triple-i"), was awarded a task order by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) contract vehicle. The Hampton Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center Voice Systems and Cabling Maintenance Task Order was awarded to Triple-i, a Salient CRGT company. This is a five-year (12 month base, 4 one year options) task order award valued at approximately $13.6 million.

As the prime contractor on this task order, the company will lead a team of Network and Telecommunication Engineers in operations, maintenance and expansion of the Voice Systems supporting the Medical Center and regional facilities. The diverse team, which is comprised of 40 percent military Veterans, includes certified systems engineers who provide advanced level support capabilities to the Univerge voice systems, as well as BICSI-certified cabling technicians who will design, install, test, and patch copper and fiber.

The Hampton VA Medical Center is a leader in technology and innovation providing health care services to Veterans in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Over the life of the task, the company will also provide Information Technology Equipment Room (ITER) remediation to include repairs to the infrastructure, inventory management, asset consolidation, necessary security upgrades and repair of existing storage.

"This task order allows Salient CRGT to build on its long-standing partnership with the VA in support of Veterans' health," said Brad Antle, CEO of Salient CRGT. "Our team is proud to support the Hampton VA Medical Centerthe health care provider of choice for Hampton Roads Veterans. Our sophisticated technologies will ensure that those responsible for providing care to Veterans continue to receive high-quality, effective, and efficient voice and data services."

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides federal civilian, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies, with expert depth in health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, mobility, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and trainingto help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. The most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements, fuels these critical capabilities. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of largescale, highvolume solutions. On March 1, 2017, Salient CRGT completed its acquisition of Information Innovators, Inc. visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com

