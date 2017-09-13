Roivant Sciences Strengthens Executive Team With Key Hires And Promotions

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences today announced the expansion of its management team through key hires and promotions. Allen Waxman has joined the company as General Counsel, Matthew Gline has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, and Pavan Cheruvu, MD, has been promoted to Chief People Officer.

"I am delighted to welcome Allen to our growing team," said Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roivant. "His counsel will prove invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and pursue new opportunities. I am also pleased to recognize the outstanding work that Matt and Pavan have done to build Roivant into the company that it is today. Their promotions reflect our desire as a company to not merely attract top talent externally, but also cultivate it internally."

Mr. Waxman joins Roivant from Eisai, Inc. where he was both General Counsel and then Executive Vice President, running the company's Market Access, Government Affairs, and Corporate Advocacy departments. Prior to Eisai, he served as partner and chair of the Life Sciences Group at Kaye Scholer LLP. From 2003 to 2008, Mr. Waxman was at Pfizer, Inc. where he became global General Counsel and served on the company's Executive Leadership Team. Earlier in his career, he was a partner at Williams & Connolly LLP. Mr. Waxman has served on the boards of several nonprofits. He earned his B.A. from Dartmouth College and his J.D. from Harvard Law School. After graduating from law school, he clerked for the Honorable Thomas Penfield Jackson of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Mr. Gline joined Roivant in March 2016 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Business Operations. From April 2014 to March 2016, he was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, Fixed Income Digital Structuring, where he focused on technology and data strategy. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Gline was a co-founder of Fourthree, Inc., a risk analytics technology and consulting company. From 2008 to 2012, he served as Vice President at Barclays, Enterprise Risk Management Advisory, where he provided analysis for corporate clients related to capital markets access for financing and risk management. Mr. Gline earned his A.B. in Physics from Harvard University.

Dr. Cheruvu joined Roivant in October 2015 and has served as the company's Chief of Staff. Dr. Cheruvu is a board-certified physician who completed a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and continued his training with a clinical fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Prior to his medical training, Dr. Cheruvu served as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company where he focused on biopharmaceutical strategy. Dr. Cheruvu earned his B.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering, B.S.E. in Electrical Engineering, and A.B. in Chemistry from Duke University, his M.Sc. in Computer Science from Oxford University where he was a Rhodes Scholar, and his M.D. from Harvard Medical School where he was a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow. His scientific work has been published in Circulation, Blood, and Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant is dedicated to transformative innovation in healthcare. Roivant focuses on realizing the full potential of promising biomedical research by developing and commercializing novel therapies across diverse therapeutic areas. We partner with innovative biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions to ensure that important medicines are rapidly developed and delivered to patients.

We advance our drug pipelines through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiary companies, including Axovant (neurology), Myovant (women's health and endocrine diseases), Dermavant (dermatology), Enzyvant (rare diseases), and Urovant (urology). Roivant also plans to launch new companies operating outside of traditional biopharmaceutical development. Roivant's long-range mission is to reduce the time and cost of developing and delivering new medicines for patients. For more information, please visit roivant.com.

