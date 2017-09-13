Mylan (MYL) Names Dennis Zeleny As Chief Human Relations Officer

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ, TASE: MYL) today announced the appointment of Dennis Zeleny as chief human relations officer. Zeleny joins Mylan with 30 years of experience leading global, corporate HR organizations and consulting on HR policy matters.

Over the course of his career, Zeleny has demonstrated leadership in directing large-scale transformation and cultural changes, mergers and acquisitions, compensation and benefits design, corporate governance, talent management and building global HR strategies that drive business results.

In the corporate realm, Zeleny served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Sunoco Inc. and Sunoco Logistics Partners, where he was responsible for all Human Resources, Communications, Public Affairs, Aviation, Medical and other administrative areas for these two publicly traded companies. During his tenure, he played an integral role in guiding Sunoco as it worked to restructure the company's business portfolio, while revitalizing its performance culture. Previously, Zeleny was executive vice president, Administration and Services at Caremark Rx, where he led Human Resources, Communications, Public Relations and other internal administrative functions prior to its sale to CVS.

Zeleny also served as senior vice president, Global Human Resources at DuPont and as vice president, Worldwide Human Resources at Honeywell. He began his career at PepsiCo, where he started as an employee relations representative and was promoted into numerous leadership roles over his 17-year tenure.

Zeleny's consulting roles include serving as co-CEO for the Center on Executive Compensation and as a senior adviser for the HR Policy Association in Washington D.C.

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch commented, "Dennis has an extensive track record and passion for HR's role as a strategic business partner in large organizations, especially ones with a unique growth story and global presence like Mylan. Dennis is another example of our continued efforts to build out our already-strong executive leadership team with best-in-class experience and capabilities, and he will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission and business goals and strengthening the passionate culture that has allowed Mylan to succeed for more than 55 years."

Zeleny added, "Mylan's journey over the last decade into the global leader it is today has been remarkable, as has its unwavering focus on its mission of expanding access to high quality medicine. The opportunity to lead HR in service of this unique organization and its workforce of 35,000 is exciting. I am honored to join Mylan's strong and experienced leadership team as we navigate today's dynamic healthcare environment in continued pursuit of our mission."

Zeleny earned a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business.

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 50% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS in the developing world depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our more than 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylan-names-dennis-zeleny-as-chief-human-relations-officer-300518625.html

SOURCE Mylan N.V.