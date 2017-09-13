Smithers Viscient Names VP Global Commercial Development As Part Of Client-Centric Staffing Strategy

Craig Draper, Ph.D. Will Lead Push for New Service Strategies Aligned with Client Demand

WAREHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smithers Viscient, a global contract research organization (CRO), announced today that it has appointed Craig Draper, Ph.D. to the role of Vice President, Global Commercial Development. This appointment is the latest in a series of strategic hires designed to best respond to and anticipate the growing needs of clients in the crop protection, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Dr. Draper will coordinate the global business development and marketing teams, working with them and the executive team to develop new service strategies and create new opportunities to grow in line with client demands.

“Craig is a seasoned and respected professional with deep insight into how to serve clients and grow a global CRO business,” said Susan Shepherd, President, Smithers Viscient. “I look forward to seeing his leadership, scientific acumen and experience benefit our clients and serve to strengthen our internal team for years to come.”

Dr. Draper studied and earned degrees in microbiology and microbial genetics prior to becoming focused on the commercial side of the life sciences and contract research industries, where he has worked for 15 years. Most recently, he served as Director of Global Commercial Operations at Eurofins Bioanalytical Services where he oversaw strategic planning, sales development and marketing globally. His experience also includes sales and marketing roles at EMD Millipore (now Millipore Sigma).

He earned his Ph.D. in Microbial Genetics from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK and his Bachelor’s in Microbiology from the University of Sheffield, England, UK.

About Smithers Viscient

Smithers Viscient is a global contract research organization (CRO). The company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology, environmental fate, metabolism, chemistry, and toxicology services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer household product industries. Pollinator testing capabilities include laboratory-based studies, semi-field, and field exposures. With laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient, has performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for over 45 years. For more information about Smithers Viscient’s environmental regulatory testing solutions, visit www.smithersviscient.com.