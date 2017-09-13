Smithers Viscient Names VP Global Commercial Development As Part Of Client-Centric Staffing Strategy

WAREHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smithers
Viscient, a global contract research organization (CRO), announced
today that it has appointed Craig Draper, Ph.D. to the role of Vice
President, Global Commercial Development. This appointment is the latest
in a series
of strategic hires designed to best respond to and anticipate the
growing needs of clients in the crop protection, chemical and
pharmaceutical industries. Dr. Draper will coordinate the global
business development and marketing teams, working with them and the
executive team to develop new service strategies and create new
opportunities to grow in line with client demands.
“Craig is a seasoned and respected professional with deep insight into
how to serve clients and grow a global CRO business,” said Susan
Shepherd, President, Smithers Viscient. “I look forward to seeing his
leadership, scientific acumen and experience benefit our clients and
serve to strengthen our internal team for years to come.”
Dr. Draper studied and earned degrees in microbiology and microbial
genetics prior to becoming focused on the commercial side of the life
sciences and contract research industries, where he has worked for 15
years. Most recently, he served as Director of Global Commercial
Operations at Eurofins Bioanalytical Services where he oversaw strategic
planning, sales development and marketing globally. His experience also
includes sales and marketing roles at EMD Millipore (now Millipore
Sigma).
He earned his Ph.D. in Microbial Genetics from the University of
Edinburgh, Scotland, UK and his Bachelor’s in Microbiology from the
University of Sheffield, England, UK.
About Smithers Viscient
Smithers Viscient is a global contract research organization (CRO). The
company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology,
environmental
fate, metabolism, chemistry,
and toxicology
services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and
consumer household product industries. Pollinator testing capabilities
include laboratory-based studies, semi-field, and field exposures. With
laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient, has
performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for
over 45 years. For more information about Smithers Viscient’s
environmental regulatory testing solutions, visit www.smithersviscient.com.