Bracket Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer Sam Whitaker

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracket, a leading clinical trial technology and specialty services provider, today welcomed Sam Whitaker as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to its growing team. Whitaker joins Bracket's leadership team bringing ten years of experience in clinical technology and global infrastructure innovation to the Company.

Whitaker will be responsible for Bracket's global product strategy, management and innovation, technology development and engineering including architecture, user experience (UX), user interface (UI) and IT support functions. Whitaker will leverage his ten years' experience as co-founder and CEO of Greenphire, the first clinical technology to bring payment technology to the clinical environment.

During his tenure at Greenphire, Whitaker invented and successfully commercialized the first clinical trial payment technologies. The web-based applications were built on top of a global technology infrastructure, which he and his team designed to support the unique needs of sponsors, clinical research organizations (CROs) and sites and scaled to support more than 500 clients globally.

"Sam Whitaker joins Bracket with highly specific knowledge of clinical trial technology and a complete understanding of our technological vision," said Jeff Kinell, CEO of Bracket. "As we continue to solidify our position as a global leader in clinical trial technology and specialty services, it's imperative that we partner with our industry's most innovative minds to lead and implement industry-wide advancements."

Prior to Greenphire, Whitaker worked in the product division of Citigroup, designing technology solutions across verticals. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Bracket, with nine offices and more than 700 employees worldwide, is a clinical trial technology and specialty services provider dedicated to helping biopharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations increase the power of their clinical research data by leveraging core competencies in Science, Technology, and Service. Bracket eCOA is a flexible platform for electronic clinical outcomes assessments. Bracket RTSM is a best-in-breed, scalable and configurable clinical IRT solution for the life sciences industry. Bracket SmartSupplies is a proven platform for improving a clinical supply chain. Bracket Rater Training and Quality Assurance improve outcomes through customized training and quality assurance programs. Learn more about Bracket at www.bracketglobal.com.

