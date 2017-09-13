Halo Pharmaceutical, Inc. Makes Donation To American Red Cross And Encourages Others To Help Those Affected By Hurricanes Harvey And Irma

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Pharma (“Halo”) has made a donation to the American Red Cross to support the humanitarian organization's ongoing efforts to provide emergency aid and disaster relief for the people affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. In response to natural disasters such as the recent hurricanes, the American Red Cross is typically one of the first groups on the scene, prepared to provide shelter, health services, food, and other forms of disaster relief.

“The devastating consequences of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have and will continue to affect the lives of millions of people for weeks and years to come,” says Lee Karras, CEO of Halo Pharma. He went on to say, "As a company in the healthcare space, we want to set an example in our support of those affected by these natural disasters. We encourage other healthcare companies to take a leading role in supporting the disaster relief efforts by contributing to the American Red Cross at the link below, providing products needed by those affected or by contributing to any relief organization of your choice. Together we can help make a difference in the lives of those affected.”

ABOUT HALO PHARMACEUTICAL

Halo Pharmaceutical is a rapidly growing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides scientific and development expertise as well as a wide spectrum of manufacturing services from its locations in Whippany, New Jersey USA and Montreal, Quebec Canada to its international client base. Halo offers fully integrated capabilities in a variety of dosage forms including tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, creams, sterile and non-sterile ointments and suppositories. The company is registered to work with any of these dosages in the CI-CV DEA designations. Halo Pharmaceutical’s capabilities in the areas of tech transfer, process and product development, production, scale-up/validation and analytical method development allow us to partner with clients from development through commercialization or at any point along the way. For more information please contact services@halopharma.com.