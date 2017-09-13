Halo Pharmaceutical, Inc. Makes Donation To American Red Cross And Encourages Others To Help Those Affected By Hurricanes Harvey And Irma

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Pharma (“Halo”) has made a donation to the American Red Cross to
support the humanitarian organization's ongoing efforts to provide
emergency aid and disaster relief for the people affected by Hurricane
Harvey and Hurricane Irma. In response to natural disasters such as the
recent hurricanes, the American Red Cross is typically one of the first
groups on the scene, prepared to provide shelter, health services, food,
and other forms of disaster relief.
“The devastating consequences of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have and
will continue to affect the lives of millions of people for weeks and
years to come,” says Lee Karras, CEO of Halo
Pharma. He went on to say, "As a company in the healthcare space, we
want to set an example in our support of those affected by these natural
disasters. We encourage other healthcare companies to take a leading
role in supporting the disaster relief efforts by contributing to the
American Red Cross at the link below, providing products needed by those
affected or by contributing to any relief organization of your choice.
Together we can help make a difference in the lives of those affected.”
American
Red Cross donations
ABOUT HALO PHARMACEUTICAL
Halo Pharmaceutical is a rapidly growing contract development and
manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides scientific and
development expertise as well as a wide spectrum of manufacturing
services from its locations in Whippany, New Jersey USA and Montreal,
Quebec Canada to its international client base. Halo offers fully
integrated capabilities in a variety of dosage forms including tablets,
capsules, powders, liquids, creams, sterile and non-sterile ointments
and suppositories. The company is registered to work with any of these
dosages in the CI-CV DEA designations. Halo Pharmaceutical’s
capabilities in the areas of tech transfer, process and product
development, production, scale-up/validation and analytical method
development allow us to partner with clients from development through
commercialization or at any point along the way. For more information
please contact services@halopharma.com.
Brandwidth Solutions
Debra Harrsch, 215-997-8575
dharrsch@bwsmarketing.com