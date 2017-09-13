A Canadian First At The Montreal Heart Institute - A Surgical Robot Dedicated To Patients Undergoing Mitral Valve And Coronary Artery Bypass Cardiac Surgery

"This new technology will change the lives of our patients"

Dr. Louis P. Perrault, Head of the Department of Cardiac Surgery,

Montreal Heart Institute

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) is proud to announce the acquisition of the da Vinci Xi, a new generation surgical robot, and the first in Canada to be exclusively dedicated to cardiac surgery. "The development of robotic cardiac surgery plays a major role in the expansion of minimally invasive surgery, whose purpose is to minimize the trauma endured by the body by reducing the incision size, for instance", according to the surgical team counting among its members Drs. Michel Pellerin and Denis Bouchard, the two cardiac surgeons who performed the first robotic mitral intervention last April. "This new technology will improve the patients' quality of life and allow for a faster return to daily activity, among other benefits", they continue.

The Montreal Heart Institute, a Canadian leader in minimally invasive surgery, takes a major step forward thanks to this acquisition. Let us remember that the mitral valve repair programme was first initiated at the Institute in 1995; back then, the programme used a more conventional approach, namely median sternotomy. More than 2500 cases were performed using that approach. In 2006, this programme evolved to become the so-called minimally invasive surgery, where a small incision on the right side of the thorax is performed. Approximately 900 surgeries were performed using this innovative approach. Today, in 2017, the evolution of the mitral valve repair programme is intrinsically connected to robotic surgery, the ultimate step. "We need to keep in mind that robotic surgery is an evolving field; the acquisition of this robot will allow us to remain at the spearhead of this type of cardiac surgery", according to Mrs Mélanie La Couture, Montreal Heart Institute chief executive officer.

A New Generation of Robot da Vinci Xi

The new surgical robotic equipment consists of three main components: a robot, acting as remote manipulator, a control console, used by the surgeon, and an endoscopic vision cart, allowing for perfect 3D visualization. "With this highly sophisticated new technology, our surgeons can now rely on better-performing instruments to have more precise hand gestures and an enhanced view thanks to 3D visualisation", continues Dr. Louis P. Perrault. Since the surgeon is in permanent control of the robot, this is robot-assisted cardiac surgery.

The acquisition of this robot was made possible thanks to the generous donors of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.

About the Montreal Heart Institute

Founded in 1954 by Dr. Paul David, the Montreal Heart Institute constantly aims for the highest standards of excellence in the cardiovascular field through its leadership in clinical and basic research, ultra-specialized care, professional training and prevention. It is part of the broad network of health excellence made up of the Université de Montréal and its affiliated institutions. According to Research Infosource, the Montreal Heart Institute has been ranked the number one research hospital in Canada for research intensity and funding per researcher.

About the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

The mission of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation is to raise and administer funds to support the Institute's priority and innovative projects and help its fight against cardiovascular disease, the number-one cause of death worldwide. Since its creation in 1977, the Foundation has donated more than 237 million dollars to the Montreal Heart Institute.

SOURCE Montreal Heart Institute Foundation