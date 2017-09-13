Inotek (ITEK) Announces Merger Agreement With RocketTo Advance Pipeline Of First-In-Class Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases

LEXINGTON, Mass & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inotek
Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ITEK) today announced that they
have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Rocket
Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading US-based gene therapy company.
Subject to shareholder approval, the combined company will retain the
name Rocket Pharmaceuticals and will be headquartered in New York City.
The combined company will focus on developing and advancing its pipeline
of gene therapies based on lentiviral virus (LVV) and adeno-associated
virus (AAV) gene therapy platforms, with a focus on treating devastating
rare diseases.
“We have conducted an exhaustive strategic process focused on
proactively identifying assets that have clear biological plausibility
and a high unmet need. As a result of this process, I’m delighted to
announce a merger with Rocket as the best scenario for value creation
for our stockholders,” said David P. Southwell, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Inotek.
“Rocket is a leader in developing first-in-class gene therapies for
patients with rare genetic diseases with complex and challenging
treatment options, such as bone marrow and organ transplants. We believe
the combined company will be well-funded, and it will be led by Gaurav
Shah, MD, who was formerly a CART-19 Global Program Head in the Cell and
Gene Therapies Unit at Novartis. In addition to Gaurav, Rocket has a
seasoned team of gene therapy and rare disease drug development
experts,” said Southwell. “The proposed transaction will provide
significant and immediate value to accelerate the development of
Rocket’s five distinct programs.”
Rocket’s focus for its lentiviral gene therapies is bone marrow
disorders caused by gene mutations. Lead programs include Fanconi Anemia
(FA), Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-1 (LAD-1) and Pyruvate Kinase
Deficiency (PKD). Current treatment options available for patients with
these diseases are limited and include allogeneic bone marrow transplant
procedures, which are often complicated by graft versus host disease and
a lack of available donors. Rocket’s gene therapy approach could be
potentially curative and replace or pre-empt the need for transplant.
Longer term, Rocket is also developing a lentiviral-based gene therapy
for infantile malignant osteopetrosis, an inherited bone disorder.
In addition, Rocket is advancing an AAV-based program for an undisclosed
rare pediatric disease with a significant estimated patient population
size (15,000+ prevalence in the US/EU).
“Our vision is to create a fully-integrated platform gene therapy
company with a portfolio of distinct treatments for devastating genetic
diseases,” said Gaurav Shah, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket. “FA,
LAD-1 and PKD are near term opportunities in rare bone marrow-derived
disorders. The AAV-based approach, while earlier, will target treatment
of a broader range of challenging diseases.”
Shah continued, “We are inspired by the passion for science and
dedication to patients which David and his team have exemplified, and
honored to be on this journey together. With this transaction, Rocket’s
rich pipeline will progress even more rapidly into what we already see
as a transformational year for the company. We expect to enter the
clinic in 2018, with clinical proof of concept data from one or more of
the lentiviral programs in 2018.”
Proposed Transaction Detail
Under the terms of the merger
agreement, shareholders of Rocket will receive shares of newly issued
Inotek common shares in a private placement. Rocket shareholders are
expected to own approximately 81% of the combined Company and current
Inotek shareholders will own approximately 19% of the combined Company.
The percentage of the combined Company that Rocket’s shareholders will
own as of the close of the transaction is subject to adjustment based on
the amount of Inotek’s net cash at the closing date. The merger
agreement contains further details with respect to this adjustment and
the transaction. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the
Board of Directors of both companies. The merger is expected to close in
the first quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions,
including the approval by stockholders of Inotek.
Perella Weinberg Partners LP is acting as financial advisor to Inotek
and Goodwin Procter, LLP is serving as legal counsel to Inotek and
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Rocket.
Board of Directors
Gaurav Shah, MD, will serve as Chief
Executive Officer of the combined Company. The combined Company Board of
Directors will be chaired by Roderick Wong, MD, Managing Partner of RTW
Investments, and will include David Southwell, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Inotek, Gaurav Shah, MD, Chief Executive Officer of
Rocket, as well as four additional members.
Inotek Operational Update
Inotek also announced today that
it is reducing its workforce by approximately 60% to a total of 7
full-time employees, which is expected to be completed in the third
quarter. All affected employees are being offered severance and
transition benefits.
Conference Call Information
Inotek and Rocket will host a
conference call and webcast tomorrow, September 13, 2017, at 8:30 am ET.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 358-9183 in the
U.S. or (478) 219-0400 outside of the U.S. five minutes prior to the
start of the call and provide the Conference ID: 85020110 or access the
listen-only webcast by visiting the Company’s website www.inotekpharma.com.
An archive of tomorrow’s conference call will be available shortly after
the conclusion of the call and accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the
U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside of the U.S. and referencing the
Conference ID: 85020110, or by visiting Inotek’s website. The audio
replay will be available for two weeks following the call and the
webcast for thirty days.
About Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Inotek
Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for ocular
diseases, including glaucoma. In July 2017, the Company announced
top-line results of its Phase 2 fixed-dose combination trial of trabodenoson
and latanoprost for the treatment of glaucoma. The trial did not
meet its primary efficacy endpoint and the Company has since
discontinued development of trabodenoson in order to focus on
evaluating strategic alternatives. For more information, please visit www.inotekpharma.com.
The inclusion of our website address here and elsewhere in this press
release does not include or incorporate by reference the information on
our website into this press release.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals,
Ltd. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing
first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated
diseases. The Company’s lead program is a lentiviral-based gene therapy
for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic
disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer.
Preclinical studies of additional bone marrow-derived disorders are
ongoing and target Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), Leukocyte Adhesion
Deficiency-1 (LAD-1) and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis. The Company
is also developing an AAV-based gene therapy program for an undisclosed
rare pediatric disease. For more information about Rocket
Pharmaceuticals Ltd., please visit www.rocketpharma.com.
Additional Information for Inotek Common Stockholders
In
connection with the proposed transaction, Inotek plans to file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a proxy statement relating to
the approval of the merger agreement. The information in the preliminary
proxy statement is not complete and may be changed. The proxy statement
and this press release are not offers to sell Inotek securities and are
not soliciting an offer to buy Inotek securities in any state where the
offer and sale is not permitted.
The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to stockholders of Inotek.
INOTEK URGES INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY
STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR
ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security
holders will be able to obtain free copies of the definitive proxy
statement (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by
Inotek through the web site maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.
Free copies of the definitive proxy statement (when available) and other
documents filed with the SEC can also be obtained on Inotek’s website at http://ir.inotekpharma.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254118&p=irol-sec.
Participants in Solicitation
Inotek, Rocket and their respective directors and executive officers may
be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the
stockholders of Inotek in connection with the merger. Information about
the directors and executive officers of Inotek is set forth in Inotek’s
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and filed with the
SEC on March 16, 2017 and the proxy statement filed with the SEC on
April 26, 2017. Additional information regarding the interests of these
participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the
merger may be obtained by reading the proxy statement regarding the
proposed transaction when it becomes available.
This document will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation
of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This
communication contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning
of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the
PSLRA. These statements, as they relate to Inotek or Rocket, the
management of either such company or the proposed transaction between
Inotek and Rocket, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause
results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements.
These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections,
and therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No
forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may
differ materially from those projected. Inotek and Rocket undertake no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the
extent required by law. Forward-looking statements are not historical
facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates,
assumptions and projections about the business and future financial
results of the pharmaceutical industry, and other legal, regulatory and
economic developments. We use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,”
“plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,”
“should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,”
“guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these identifying words. Actual results could differ materially
from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to
a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those described in
the documents Inotek has filed with the SEC as well as the possibility
that (1) the parties may be unable to obtain stockholder or regulatory
approvals required for the proposed transaction or may be required to
accept conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits of the
merger as a condition to obtaining regulatory approvals; (2) the length
of time necessary to consummate the proposed transaction may be longer
than anticipated; (3) the parties may not be able to satisfy the
conditions precedent to consummate the proposed transaction; (4) the
proposed transaction may divert management’s attention from Inotek’s
ongoing business operations; (5) the anticipated benefits of the
proposed transaction might not be achieved; (6) Rocket’s clinical
programs and pre-clinical studies may not be successful or completed on
time; (7) Rocket may not be able to successfully demonstrate safety and
efficacy of its clinical programs or pre-clinical studies; (8) Rocket’s
expectations regarding the future development of its clinical programs
and pre-clinical studies may not materialize; (9) Rocket’s clinical
programs may not obtain necessary regulatory or other approvals; (10)
Rocket’s clinical programs may not meet proof of concept; (11) Rocket
may not be able to raise the necessary capital to conduct Rocket’s
clinical programs and pre-clinical studies or such capital may not be
available; (12) the prospective market size of Rocket’s drug candidates
may be different than currently anticipated; (13) the proposed
transaction may involve unexpected costs; (14) the business may suffer
as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed transaction,
including difficulties in maintaining relationships with third parties
or retaining key employees; (15) the parties may be unable to meet
expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax
treatments of the transaction; (16) the parties may be subject to risks
related to the proposed transaction, including any legal proceedings
related to the proposed transaction and the general risks associated
with the respective businesses of Inotek and Rocket, including the
general volatility of the capital markets, terms and deployment of
capital, volatility of Inotek share prices, changes in the biotechnology
industry, interest rates or the general economy, underperformance of
Inotek’s or Rocket’s assets and investments, decreased ability to raise
funds and the degree and nature of Inotek’s and Rocket’s competition, as
well as the risk that unexpected reductions in Inotek’s cash balance
could adversely affect the portion of the combined company that the
Inotek stockholders retain; (17) activist investors might not approve of
the proposed transaction; or (18) the risks that are more fully
described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Inotek’s most recent
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as subsequent
and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC by Inotek could
materialize. Additionally, forward-looking statements related to
Rocket’s future expectations are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties, including risks that planned development milestones and
timelines will not be met. Additional risks relating to Rocket’s
business and operations will be set forth in the proxy statement that
Inotek will file to seek stockholder approval of the merger. Neither
Inotek nor Rocket gives any assurance that either Inotek or Rocket will
achieve its expectations.
The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully
consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties
that affect the businesses of Inotek described in the “Risk Factors”
section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q and other documents filed by Inotek from time to time with the SEC,
as well as Risk Factors relating to Rocket that will be contained in
definitive proxy statement for the proposed merger between Inotek and
Rocket. All forward-looking statements included in this document are
based upon information available to Inotek and Rocket the date hereof,
and neither Inotek nor Rocket assumes any obligation to update or revise
any such forward-looking statements.