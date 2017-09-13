Positive Results For The Axonics Modulation Tech RELAX-OAB Clinical Study Presented At The International Continence Society Congress

IRVINE, Calif. & FLORENCE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first
rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (r-SNM™) system for the treatment of
urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced the presentation of
positive results from its prospective, multicenter clinical study at the
2017 International Continence Society (ICS) Congress in Florence, Italy.
The presentation, entitled “A prospective multicenter clinical study
evaluating a miniaturized rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system for
the safe and effective treatment of overactive bladder (RELAX-OAB
study),” was delivered by Bertil F.M. Blok, M.D., PhD, Dept. of Urology,
Erasmus University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
A total of 51 overactive bladder patients with symptoms of urinary
urgency incontinence (UUI) and urgency-frequency (UF) were implanted in
the RELAX-OAB study at seven centers in the Netherlands, France, Belgium
and the UK. All subjects have reached their primary endpoint.
The results presented included outcomes at three and six months
post-implant and provided significant evidence that the Axonics r-SNM
system is safe and efficacious. Over one quarter of the subjects had
previously failed Botox or posterior tibial nerve stimulation. The
median age of the cohort was 52 years and consisted of 75% females. At
baseline, subjects averaged 14.3 voids per day and 9.6 urinary
incontinence episodes (leaks) per day. All subjects were implanted with
an Axonics miniaturized rechargeable neurostimulator and did not undergo
an external test stimulation typically used to screen patients. At one
month, 71% of all implanted subjects were initial responders to therapy
defined as a 50% or greater reduction in incontinence or UF symptoms, or
for UF subjects, a return to normal equal to eight or less voids per day.
Data at six months post-implant demonstrated:
-
94% of initial responders continued to respond to therapy
-
85% of UUI subjects experienced a 50% or greater reduction in leaks
per day
-
81% of UF subjects experienced a 50% or greater reduction in voids per
day or a reduction to less than eight voids per day
-
Initial responders reported clinically meaningful improvements in
quality of life, underscored by significant improvements from baseline
in the ICIQ-OABqol HRQL score of 26.2 points (+/- 4.1, SE, n=33)
-
All subjects but one could successfully charge their neurostimulator
within the first month following implant
-
There were no serious adverse device effects or unanticipated adverse
device effects reported
“All the RELAX-OAB subjects have reached the six-month post-implant time
point and as expected, the Axonics r-SNM system is delivering safe and
clinically significant symptom relief to patients,” said Raymond W.
Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Axonics. “The next major step for
Axonics is to get our US pivotal study underway. To that end, we have
over 12 centers in North America and Western Europe poised to treat
patients immediately following FDA clearance of our pending IDE.”
During 2016, the Axonics r-SNM system gained regulatory approval in
Europe and Canada for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary
retention, and fecal incontinence.
About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is a privately-held venture backed company
that has developed a novel implantable neuromodulation technology for
patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. The Axonics r-SNM system
includes a miniaturized rechargeable implantable stimulator qualified to
function at least 15 years, a charging system optimized for reduced
charge time with no heating, a patient-friendly remote control and an
intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates the lead placement
procedure and programming. For more information, visit the Company’s
website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.