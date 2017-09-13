Daily Blood Glucose Measures In Phase III Clinical Trials Demonstrated Better Stability With Sanofi (SNY)'s Toujeo Vs. Insulin Glargine 100 Units/mL

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In a new analysis1 of late stage clinical trials,2-4 adults with type 2 diabetes treated with Sanofi's Toujeo® (insulin glargine 300 Units/mL, Gla-300) achieved better blood glucose stability than those on insulin glargine 100 Units/mL (Lantus®, Gla-100). These improvements in blood glucose stability were statistically significant in EDITION 2 and SENIOR, and for night-time measurements in EDITION 3. The analysis was presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 53rd annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

"The analysis used an innovative risk-based measure, the Low Blood Glucose Index (LBGI), which was calculated using blood glucose level data collected during the studies. This metric was confirmed as a powerful predictor of documented symptomatic (< 3 mmol/L [54 mg/dL]) and severe hypoglycemia among the Glycemic Variability measures tested.1 Its clinical relevance lies in the fact that from simple self-measured blood glucose values, it can identify patients who are at high risk of hypoglycemia," said Boris Kovatchev, Director, University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology and Professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. "Patients treated with Gla-300 achieved lower blood glucose variability and risk of documented symptomatic and severe hypoglycemia, confirmed by LBGI values, consistently in all three clinical trials. The hypoglycemia risk difference in favor of Toujeo was most evident during the night."

"These data add to the consistent body of evidence around Gla-300, which includes a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) study,3,5 and comparative observational studies like the DELIVER program,6,7 in patients with type 2 diabetes," said Riccardo Perfetti, Vice-President Global Medical Affairs, DCV Medical Affairs, Sanofi.

About this Low Blood Glucose Index analysis

This study re-analyzed patient-level data from the EDITION 2 and EDITION 3 clinical trials in adults with type 2 diabetes,2,3 and the recently-completed SENIOR study in elderly patients with type 2 diabetes.4 Participants collected Self-Measured Blood Glucose data throughout the study (8 times per day in the EDITION studies, and 5 times per day in SENIOR). This was analyzed to calculate glucose variability using a variety of measure, including Low Blood Glucose Index (LBGI), a risk-based metric of glucose variability in the hypoglycemic range, which was assessed alongside documented symptomatic (< 3.3 mmol/L [54 mg/dL]) hypoglycemia reported during the studies.

Table - Low Blood Glucose Index values in EDITION 2, EDITION 3 and SENIOR studies



EDITION 2 (n=796)2* EDITION 3

(n=839)3* SENIOR

(n=1014)4*

Gla-300 Gla-100 Gla-300 Gla-100 Gla-300 Gla-100 LBGI











Titration 0.333 0.507 0.241 0.300 0.28 0.34 Maintenance 0.410 0.498 0.376 0.410 0.34 0.44 p-value 0.002 0.09 0.008 Night LBGI











Titration 0.707 1.292 0.496 0.593 0.39 0.51 Maintenance 0.987 1.241 0.731 0.924 0.52 0.67 p-value <0.001 0.02 0.008

* Participants were included in this analysis only if they collected SMBG data through the study.

The analysis demonstrated reductions in glucose variability and hypoglycemia risk with Gla-300 compared with Gla-100; these were statistically significant in EDITION 2 and SENIOR, and for night-time measurements in EDITION 3. These risk differences were most prominent overnight and were consistent across the titration and maintenance periods for both EDITION 2 and EDITION 3 studies.

What is Toujeo® (insulin glargine injection) 300 Units/mL?

Prescription Toujeo® is a long-acting insulin used to control blood sugar in adults with diabetes mellitus.

Toujeo ® contains 3 times as much insulin in 1 mL as standard insulin (100 Units/mL)

contains 3 times as much insulin in 1 mL as standard insulin (100 Units/mL) Toujeo ® is not for use to treat diabetic ketoacidosis

is not for use to treat diabetic ketoacidosis Toujeo® should not be used in children

Important Safety Information for Toujeo® (insulin glargine injection) 300 Units/mL

Do not take Toujeo® if you have low blood sugar or if you are allergic to insulin or any of the ingredients in Toujeo®.

Do NOT reuse needles or share insulin pens even if the needle has been changed.

Before starting Toujeo®, tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you have liver or kidney problems, if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant or if you are breastfeeding or planning to breastfeed.

Heart failure can occur if you are taking insulin together with pills called TZDs (thiazolidinediones), even if you have never had heart failure or other heart problems. If you have heart failure, it may get worse while you take TZDs with Toujeo®. Your treatment with TZDs and Toujeo®may need to be changed or stopped by your doctor if you have new or worsening heart failure. Tell your doctor if you have any new or worsening symptoms including:

Shortness of breath

Sudden weight gain

Swelling of your ankles or feet

Tell your doctor about all the medications you take, including OTC medicines, vitamins, and supplements, and herbal supplements.

Toujeo should be taken at the same time once a day. Test your blood sugar levels daily while using any insulin, including Toujeo®. Do not change your dose or type of insulin without talking to your doctor. Verify you have the correct insulin before each injection. Do NOT use a syringe to remove Toujeo®from your SoloStar® pen. Your dose for Toujeo®may be different from other insulins you have taken. Any change of insulin should be made cautiously and only under medical supervision.

Do NOT dilute or mix Toujeo®with any other insulin or solution. It will not work as intended and you may lose blood sugar control, which could be serious. Use Toujeo® only if the solution is clear and colorless with no particles visible.

While using Toujeo®, do not drive or operate heavy machinery until you know how Toujeo®affects you. Don't drink alcohol or use other medicines that contain alcohol.

The most common side effect of any insulin, including Toujeo®, is low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), which may be serious and can be life-threatening. Severe hypoglycemia may cause harm to your heart or brain. Symptoms of serious low blood sugar may include shaking, sweating, fast heartbeat, and blurred vision.

Toujeo® may cause severe allergic reactions that can lead to death. Get medical help right away if you have:

A rash over your whole body

Shortness of breath

Swelling of your face, tongue, or throat

Extreme drowsiness, dizziness, or confusion

Trouble breathing

Fast heartbeat

Sweating

Toujeo® may have additional side effects including swelling, weight gain, low potassium, and injection site reactions which may include change in fat tissue, skin thickening, redness, swelling, and itching.

Toujeo® SoloStar® is a disposable prefilled insulin pen. Talk to your doctor about proper injection technique and follow instructions in the Instruction Leaflet that comes with the pen.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Toujeo® on Toujeo.com or click here: http://products.sanofi.us/Toujeo/Toujeo.pdf.

References

