Agendia, Inc Release: 10-Year Prospective Outcome Data And MINDACT Sub-Study Presented At ESMO Congress Demonstrate Prognostic Value Of Mammaprint In Personalizing Early-Stage Breast Cancer Treatment

IRVINE, Calif. & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agendia, Inc., a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular
cancer diagnostics, announces three important studies presented at the
2017 ESMO Congress in Madrid earlier this week.
Two posters provided impressive 10-year outcome data, confirming the
prognostic value of the MammaPrint® 70-Gene Breast Cancer
Risk-of-Recurrence Test for both lymph node-negative and lymph
node-positive patients, based on findings from the observational
MicroarRAy prognoSTics in breast cancER (RASTER) trial.
This is the first time that 10-year data for MammaPrint has been
reported in a prospective trial and the first time that data from lymph
node-positive RASTER patients have been considered. This demonstrates
the long-term outcome and clinical benefit of using MammaPrint to help
patient management decisions for early-stage breast cancer patients,
independent of lymph-node status.
10 years follow up of the RASTER study; implementing a genomic
signature in daily practice1
Dr. Sonja Vliek of the Netherlands Cancer Institute presented 10-year
distant recurrence-free interval (DRFI) follow-up data for the original
427 patients from the RASTER study. Patients identified as having a Low
Risk of cancer recurrence by MammaPrint had an excellent prognosis with
a DRFI of 93.7% 10 years after diagnosis, confirming the prognostic
utility of the test.
The 70-gene signature in node-positive breast cancer; 10 years
follow-up of the observational RASTER study2
10-year follow-up data for 164 lymph node-positive patients from the
RASTER study were also reported for the first time. MammaPrint Low Risk
patients with 1-3 affected lymph nodes had an excellent prognosis with a
10-year DRFI of 94.9%, MammaPrint High Risk patients had a 10-year DRFI
of 80.7%. Adding MammaPrint reclassified 34% of patients with 1-3
affected lymph nodes from high risk of recurrence based on
clinico-pathological factors alone to genomic Low Risk of recurrence,
this group having a 10-year DRFI of 95.2% after chemotherapy.
Overall, these 10-year findings confirm MammaPrint’s value in predicting
recurrence in patients with early-stage lymph node-positive breast
cancer and demonstrate that adding a genomic signature to
clinico-pathological assessment is the most effective way to
individualize treatment.
Dr. William Audeh, Chief Medical Officer at Agendia, said:
“The landmark MINDACT trial published in 2016 proved the clinical
utility of MammaPrint as a prognostic tool in identifying genomic Low
Risk patients who have no significant benefit of chemotherapy with the
highest level of evidence and five years’ follow up.3 We are
very pleased to now see this excellent outcome data from RASTER which
provides prospective evidence to confirm the value of MammaPrint in
determining risk-of-recurrence, 10 years after diagnosis.
“The ability of MammaPrint to add proven, objective, genomic information
to clinico-pathological factors is invaluable in enabling patients and
their physicians to make confident and informed treatment management
decisions, personalizing care and avoiding over- and under-treatment for
early-stage breast cancer.”
The presentation of the 10-year RASTER data closely follows news of MammaPrint’s
inclusion in the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast
cancer clinical practice guidelines in July as the only test of its
kind recommended for both lymph node-positive and lymph node-negative
patients, in a dedicated update based on a review of the MINDACT data.
Not all small node negative (pT1abN0) breast cancers are similar:
Outcome results from an EORTC 10041/BIG 3-04 (MINDACT) trial substudy4
A sub-study of the MINDACT trial was also presented by the European
Organization of Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), which managed
and sponsored MINDACT. The sub-analysis included 826 patients with a
primary tumor size of less than 1cm. Of these, 196 were clinical low
risk and genomic High Risk with MammaPrint. These patients were
randomized to receive or not to receive chemotherapy and 24% were
identified by MammaPrint to have a High Risk profile, and were found to
benefit from chemotherapy.
These findings demonstrate that not all small tumors are alike and that
early breast cancer patients who may benefit from chemotherapy can be
safely identified by combining clinico-pathological assessment with
MammaPrint.
About MammaPrint
MammaPrint is an in vitro diagnostic test, performed in a central
laboratory, using the gene expression profile of breast cancer tissue
samples to assess a patients’ risk for distant metastasis. MammaPrint is
cleared by the US FDA and carries the CE Mark, which certifies that the
test complies with the quality standards set by the European In Vitro
Diagnostic Directive, enabling the use of the test in the European
Union. MammaPrint is indicated for use by physicians as a prognostic
marker only, along with other clinical-pathological factors. The test is
not intended to determine the outcome of disease, nor to suggest or
infer an individual patient’s response to therapy.
About Agendia
Agendia is a privately held, leading molecular diagnostics company that
develops and markets genomic diagnostic products, which help support
physicians with their complex treatment decisions. Agendia’s breast
cancer tests were developed using an unbiased gene selection by
analyzing the complete human genome. Our offerings include the
MammaPrint® 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test, and the
BluePrint® Molecular Subtyping Test that provides deeper insight leading
to more clinically actionable breast cancer biology.
In addition, Agendia has a pipeline of other genomic products in
development. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies,
leading cancer centers and academic groups to develop companion
diagnostic tests in the area of oncology.
For more information on Agendia or the MammaPrint and BluePrint tests,
you can visit Agendia’s patient site at www.KnowYourBreastCancer.com
or the corporate site at www.agendia.com.
