Lombard Medical (LMT.L) Announces Completion Of Restructuring And Implementation Of Strategic Plan To Achieve Profitability

OXFORDSHIRE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lombard Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVAR), a developer, manufacturer and
marketer of endovascular aortic aneurysm repair products, today
announced completion of a restructuring following the implementation of
its new strategy to focus sales efforts in the UK, Japan and China, and
reduce operating and manufacturing costs in order to achieve cash flow
breakeven in the near term.
The restructuring program is anticipated to result in a reduction of
nearly $12 million in operating expenses in 2018 when compared to 2016
expenditure levels, a reduction of more than 50%.
Kurt Lemvigh, Chief Executive Officer, commented “During 2017, we have
refocused sales and marketing activities in an effort to concentrate on
our highest margin markets. We continue to sell on a direct basis in our
home market of the UK and via our distribution partner Medico’s Hirata
in Japan. Sales in Japan continue to increase, and we expect to gain a
further 2% market share this year. Our intention is to expand into
additional geographies internationally in the second half of 2018 as our
cost of goods reduction initiatives bear fruit.”
Lombard’s strategic partnership with MicroPort Scientific Corporation
(0853.HK) is focused on two key areas - gaining CFDA regulatory approval
for Lombard’s endovascular portfolio in China and a significant
reduction in material and labour costs. To that end, the parties have
several collaborative initiatives and cost saving projects well
underway. It is anticipated that based on this collaboration, Lombard
will achieve industry standard gross margins within the next 24 months.
The parties intend to launch the Lombard abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA)
products in China, distributed by MicroPort, following regulatory
approvals currently anticipated before the end of 2018.
About Lombard Medical, Inc.
Lombard Medical, Inc. based in Oxfordshire, U.K., develops, manufactures
and markets an innovative range of minimally invasive abdominal aortic
aneurysm endovascular repair products. For more information, please
visit www.lombardmedical.com.
