 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Pharma Bro Apologizes For Placing Bounty On Hillary Clinton's Hair



9/13/2017 6:30:41 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli on Tuesday apologized for a Facebook post that offered his followers a $5,000 reward for obtaining a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair, a post that led U.S. prosecutors to ask that he be jailed while he awaits sentencing for securities fraud.

Shkreli, who earned the nickname “Pharma Bro” for exploits that included an exponential increase to the price of a life-saving drug, described his post about Clinton as an “awkward attempt at humor or satire.”

Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
Reuters
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 