Pharma Bro Apologizes For Placing Bounty On Hillary Clinton's Hair
9/13/2017 6:30:41 AM
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli on Tuesday apologized for a Facebook post that offered his followers a $5,000 reward for obtaining a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair, a post that led U.S. prosecutors to ask that he be jailed while he awaits sentencing for securities fraud.
Shkreli, who earned the nickname “Pharma Bro” for exploits that included an exponential increase to the price of a life-saving drug, described his post about Clinton as an “awkward attempt at humor or satire.”
