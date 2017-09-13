Innovative BioDefense Announces First US Patent On Novel Zylast Technology

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative BioDefense, Inc. was granted its first U.S. patent, US 9,717,669 on its Zylast products. The patent is on the formula for the Zylast Antiseptic Lotion confirming the novelty and uniqueness of this formulation. The patent describes a "method of dual-action immediate and persistent microbial reduction" and its effectiveness on a variety of surfaces including human skin and an inorganic surface. According to the patent, "the formulation kills at least 99% of a plurality of microbes within 20 seconds of contact with the microbes . . . and kill(s) at least 90% of the plurality of microbes at least 4 hours post application (including) two or more of the following: gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, fungi and viruses."

Innovative BioDefense filed patent applications in most major countries around the world, of which several have already awarded patents and others have patents pending on its Zylast technology, its formulations for a foaming soap, lotion and antiseptic incorporating this technology and its dual-action method of killing a plurality of microbes. Innovative BioDefense believes this technology is superior to any other hand sanitizer on the market today.

Innovative BioDefense currently markets a Zylast Surgical Scrub, Antiseptic, Antiseptic Lotion and Foaming Soap utilizing the technology described in the patent in sizes ranging from 0.5 oz to 1000 ml in automatic and manual dispensers.

For more information, please visit www.zylast.com. Products are available to order at www.amazon.com and www.zylastdirect.com. Zylast is a Trademark of Innovative BioDefense.

