Clovis Oncology (CLVS)’s Rucaparib ARIEL3 Study Data Published In The Lancet

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced that comprehensive data
from the Phase 3 ARIEL3 study of rucaparib for maintenance treatment of
advanced ovarian cancer were published online today in The
Lancet. The ARIEL3 study successfully achieved its primary and
key secondary endpoints - improved progression-free survival (PFS) by
both investigator review and blinded independent central review (BICR),
respectively - in each of the three populations studied, as well as its
exploratory endpoints.
ARIEL3 is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial of rucaparib
that enrolled 564 women with platinum-sensitive, high-grade ovarian,
fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. The primary efficacy
analysis evaluated three prospectively defined molecular sub-groups in a
step-down manner: 1) tumor BRCA mutant (tBRCAmut) patients, inclusive of
germline and somatic mutations of BRCA (n=196); 2) HRD patients,
including BRCA-mutant patients and BRCA wild-type with high loss of
heterozygosity, or LOH-high patients (n=354), and, finally, 3) the
intent-to-treat population, or all patients treated in ARIEL3 (n=564).
The study achieved its primary endpoint of improved PFS by investigator
review in each of three populations. PFS was also improved in the
rucaparib group compared with placebo by BICR, a key secondary endpoint,
in all three populations. In addition, rucaparib improved objective
response rate vs placebo among evaluable trial participants in all three
study populations.
“The publication of the ARIEL3 data in this prestigious, peer-review
journal reinforces the importance of identifying new therapies that
provide meaningful clinical benefit to women with advanced ovarian
cancer, and speaks to the high quality of the study design and the data
we were able to deliver,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of
Clovis Oncology. “We extend our sincere thanks to the study
investigators and authors, as well as the many patients, who supported
and participated in ARIEL3.”
“The extension in PFS in the ARIEL3 intent-to-treat population
demonstrates that patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian carcinoma can
derive robust clinical benefit from rucaparib maintenance treatment,
regardless of their mutational status,” said Robert L. Coleman, M.D.,
professor and vice chair, clinical research, in the Department of
Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine at The University of
Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the U.S. principal investigator for
the ARIEL3 study. “Additionally, the ARIEL3 study was intentionally
designed to deliver multiple, key insights that will help inform
treatment decisions and management of advanced ovarian cancer patients
going forward.”
According to the paper published today, treatment emergent adverse
events (TEAEs) in the ARIEL3 rucaparib group were generally managed with
dose modifications and not associated with increased mortality or
morbidity compared with the placebo group. Safety data from ARIEL3
demonstrate consistency with prior rucaparib studies.
In December 2016, Rubraca® became the first PARP inhibitor
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as monotherapy
for treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline
and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated
with two or more prior chemotherapies. During the fourth quarter of
2016, a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was submitted and
accepted in Europe for Rubraca in the same ovarian cancer-treatment
indication.
Based on the ARIEL3 findings, Clovis Oncology plans to submit a
supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. FDA for a second
line or later maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer by the
end of October 2017. In early 2018, the Company plans to file an MAA in
Europe for the maintenance treatment indication upon receipt of a
potential approval for the treatment indication.
About the ARIEL3 Clinical Trial
The ARIEL3 pivotal study of rucaparib is a confirmatory randomized,
double-blind study comparing the effects of rucaparib against placebo to
evaluate whether rucaparib given as a maintenance treatment to
platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer patients can extend the period of time
for which the disease is controlled after a complete or partial response
to platinum-based chemotherapy. The study enrolled 564 patients with
high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal
cancer. To be eligible for the study, participants had to have received
at least two prior platinum-based treatment regimens, been sensitive to
the penultimate platinum regimen, and achieved a complete or partial
response to their most recent platinum-based regimen. There were no
genomic selection criteria for this study. Trial participants were
randomized 2:1 to receive 600 milligrams of rucaparib twice daily (BID)
or placebo.
About Rucaparib
Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3
being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional solid
tumor indications. In December 2016, rucaparib became the first PARP
inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as
monotherapy for treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation
(germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer who have
been treated with two or more prior chemotherapies. Studies open for
enrollment or under consideration include ovarian, prostate, breast,
pancreatic, gastroesophageal, bladder, lung and urothelial cancers.
Clovis is also developing rucaparib in patients with mutant BRCA tumors
and other DNA repair deficiencies beyond BRCA – commonly referred to as
homologous recombination deficiencies, or HRD. Clovis holds worldwide
rights for rucaparib.
About Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is the sixth deadliest cancer amongst women in Europe,i
where more than 65,000 women are diagnosed annually.ii
Ovarian cancer is challenging to treat, and most women will relapse
after surgery and chemotherapy. The 80 to 85 percent of women diagnosed
in the later stages of the disease (III and IV) have particularly poor
outcomes.iii Approximately one in four women with ovarian
cancer have a germline or somatic BRCA mutation,iv and new
treatment options are needed to treat unique patient populations.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic
tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population
that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is
headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San
Francisco, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for
more information.
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not
descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are
forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and
expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of
forward-looking statements contained in this press release include,
among others, statements regarding our expectation of timing for
submission of the sNDA for rucaparib, European approval of rucaparib for
the treatment indication and the filing of an MAA for a second line or
later maintenance indication for rucaparib. Such forward-looking
statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause
our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly
from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such
risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties
inherent in the clinical development programs for our drug candidates,
including the result of clinical trials, whether future study results
will be consistent with study findings to-date, the corresponding
development pathways of our companion diagnostics, the timing of
availability of data from our clinical trials and the results of our
clinical trials, the initiation, enrollment and timing of our planned
clinical trials, actions by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory
authorities regarding whether to approve drug applications that may be
filed, as well as their decisions that may affect drug labeling, pricing
and reimbursement, and other matters that could affect the availability
or commercial potential of our drug candidates or companion
diagnostics. Clovis Oncology does not undertake to update or revise any
forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and
uncertainties can be found in Clovis Oncology’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form
10-K and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.
_____________________________