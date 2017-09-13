Eos Biosciences Announces Issuance Of U.S. Patent For Novel Oncology Theranostic

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eos
Biosciences, Inc., a bio-targeted nanomedicines company developing a
novel nanoparticle drug delivery platform, with a proprietary oncology
pipeline, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued
U.S. Patent No. 9,757,386, which covers Eos Biosciences’ theranostic
product Eos-002, a HER3-targeted Eosome for the treatment and imaging of
solid tumors. HER3 is over-expressed on many types of HER2+ metastatic
and drug-resistant solid tumors, as well as Triple Negative Breast
Cancer (TNBC).
This newly issued patent, further enhances the Company's intellectual
property portfolio, which includes U.S. Patent No. 9,078,927, covering
Eos Biosciences’ first proprietary product in preclinical development, Eos-001,
with Doxorubicin payload. The clinical development of Eos-001 is
intended to address TNBC and HER2+ breast cancer resistant or
nonresponsive to first line therapies.
Omar
Haffar, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented, “The allowance of this patent represents a significant
milestone for Eos Biosciences, as we continue to build and strengthen
our intellectual property portfolio.” He continued, “We anticipate
additional exciting IP developments in 2017, as we deepen our oncology
presence and widen our therapeutic delivery coverage.”
About Eos-002 and Corroles
Eos-002 is a HER3 targeted theranostic with a manganese corrole payload
for treating and imaging solid tumors. Corroles are pophyrine-like
macrocyclic compound that can incorporate metal ions. Corroles alter the
function of mitochondria leading to increased production of free
radicals and subsequent cell death. When packaged into Eosomes, corroles
were shown to have impressive effects on killing cancer cells in vitro
and resolving tumor xenografts in vivo.
About Eosomes
Eosomes
are self-assembling nanobiologic particles composed of a recombinant
polypeptide and a therapeutic payload. The recombinant polypeptide is
designed to incorporate three functional domains for cell targeting,
active endosomal escape, and therapeutic payload binding. The modular
design of the polypeptide provides significant versatility in adapting
the application of the Eosomes to multiple disease areas and therapeutic
modalities.
About Eos Biosciences, Inc.
Eos
Biosciences, Inc. is a bio-targeted nanomedicines company based in
Los Angeles, California with world-wide, exclusive rights to a novel and
innovative drug-targeting and delivery platform technology developed at
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The technology facilitates
the effective delivery of approved and novel therapeutics to disease
sites using the Eosomes nanobiologic particles.