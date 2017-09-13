Eos Biosciences Announces Issuance Of U.S. Patent For Novel Oncology Theranostic

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eos Biosciences, Inc., a bio-targeted nanomedicines company developing a novel nanoparticle drug delivery platform, with a proprietary oncology pipeline, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,757,386, which covers Eos Biosciences’ theranostic product Eos-002, a HER3-targeted Eosome for the treatment and imaging of solid tumors. HER3 is over-expressed on many types of HER2+ metastatic and drug-resistant solid tumors, as well as Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).

This newly issued patent, further enhances the Company's intellectual property portfolio, which includes U.S. Patent No. 9,078,927, covering Eos Biosciences’ first proprietary product in preclinical development, Eos-001, with Doxorubicin payload. The clinical development of Eos-001 is intended to address TNBC and HER2+ breast cancer resistant or nonresponsive to first line therapies.

Omar Haffar, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The allowance of this patent represents a significant milestone for Eos Biosciences, as we continue to build and strengthen our intellectual property portfolio.” He continued, “We anticipate additional exciting IP developments in 2017, as we deepen our oncology presence and widen our therapeutic delivery coverage.”

About Eos-002 and Corroles

Eos-002 is a HER3 targeted theranostic with a manganese corrole payload for treating and imaging solid tumors. Corroles are pophyrine-like macrocyclic compound that can incorporate metal ions. Corroles alter the function of mitochondria leading to increased production of free radicals and subsequent cell death. When packaged into Eosomes, corroles were shown to have impressive effects on killing cancer cells in vitro and resolving tumor xenografts in vivo.

About Eosomes

Eosomes are self-assembling nanobiologic particles composed of a recombinant polypeptide and a therapeutic payload. The recombinant polypeptide is designed to incorporate three functional domains for cell targeting, active endosomal escape, and therapeutic payload binding. The modular design of the polypeptide provides significant versatility in adapting the application of the Eosomes to multiple disease areas and therapeutic modalities.

About Eos Biosciences, Inc.

Eos Biosciences, Inc. is a bio-targeted nanomedicines company based in Los Angeles, California with world-wide, exclusive rights to a novel and innovative drug-targeting and delivery platform technology developed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The technology facilitates the effective delivery of approved and novel therapeutics to disease sites using the Eosomes nanobiologic particles.