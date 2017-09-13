GTX Corp Announces Positive Results From Enobosarm Phase II Proof-Of-Concept Clinical Trial In Women With Stress Urinary Incontinence

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTx, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTXI) today announced top-line clinical trial results
demonstrating that a daily dose of enobosarm 3 mg (GTx-024)
substantially improved stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women, as
well as related quality of life measurements. In this open-label
clinical trial, all 17 patients completing 12 weeks of treatment saw a
clinically significant reduction (50 percent or greater) in stress leaks
per day, compared to baseline. Mean stress leaks decreased by 83 percent
from baseline over 12 weeks, and the reductions in daily stress leaks
following completion of treatment have been sustained as patients are
being followed for up to 7 months post-treatment to assess the
durability of treatment effect. No patient has relapsed to her baseline
levels. These results were presented at the International Continence
Society (ICS) Annual Meeting currently being held in Florence, Italy
from September 12-15, 2017.
“All 17 patients completing treatment have shown a significant reduction
in the number of leaks per day recorded at their baseline, and the
improvements in symptoms were sustained well beyond ceasing enobosarm
treatment at 12 weeks,” said Kenneth M. Peters, M.D., Chairman of
Urology, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, and the
principal investigator in the trial. “The results in this
proof-of-concept study are promising, and we are excited to be
participating in a larger, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study.”
The podium presentation entitled “Kegels In A Bottle”: Preliminary
Results Of A Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (GTx-024) For The
Treatment Of SUI In Post-Menopausal Women, summarized clinical data from
the first 17 patients completing 12 weeks of enobosarm treatment,
including the duration of response for up to 7 months following
completion of enobosarm treatment. In this trial, a total of 19
post-menopausal women were enrolled by three clinical sites to receive
enobosarm treatment. In addition to the 17 patients who completed
treatment, another will complete treatment in approximately 8 weeks and
one patient previously withdrew consent shortly after her initial visit.
Data highlights were as follows:
Each of the women treated with enobosarm showed a clinically significant
reduction in incontinence episodes per day:
-
Mean stress leaks decreased by 83% percent from baseline over 12 weeks
-
Stress leaks decreased from a mean of 5.08 leaks/day at baseline, to
0.88 leaks/day at Week 12
-
All 17 patients achieved the primary endpoint of reductions in leaks
per day, compared to baseline, of at least 50% at Week 12
Reductions in incontinence episodes were sustained well beyond the 12
week treatment period:
-
Patients are being followed for up to 7 months post-treatment to
assess duration of the drug’s effect, and to date no patient,
including 6 patients who have reached 7 months, has returned to her
baseline levels of SUI episodes
Women reported improved quality of life measurements in each of the five
instruments collected in the study, including the Patient Global
Impression of Improvement (PGI-I) and Female Sexual Function Index
(FSFI):
-
At Week 12, 16 of 17 patients showed improved PGI-I scores and median
FSFI scores improved from a baseline score of 15.90 to 28.05 at Week 12
There were no serious adverse events reported and reported adverse
events were minimal and included headaches, nausea, fatigue, hot
flashes, insomnia, muscle weakness and acne. Mild transient elevations
in liver enzymes were observed, as well as reductions in total
cholesterol, LDL, HDL and triglycerides. The presentation can be found
on the Company’s website.
The abstract is available on the International Continence Society’s website.
Based on the results from its enobosarm Phase 2 proof-of-concept study,
the Company has initiated a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2
clinical trial to evaluate the change in frequency of daily stress
urinary incontinence episodes following 12 weeks of treatment. The trial
will evaluate the safety and efficacy of enobosarm (1 mg and 3 mg)
compared with placebo in postmenopausal women with SUI. Enobosarm has
previously been evaluated in clinical trials enrolling in excess of
1,700 patients, in which approximately 1,200 individuals received doses
ranging from 0.1 mg to 100 mg, and has been observed to be generally
safe and well tolerated.
“Since stress incontinence occurs when muscles that control one’s
ability to hold urine get weak or do not work, it stands to reason that
increasing pelvic floor muscle mass should reduce involuntary or
unintentional leakage of urine,” said Dr. William J. Evans, Adjunct
Professor in the geriatrics program at the Duke University Medical
Center. “The muscles of the pelvic floor are enriched with androgen
receptors and are responsive to the body’s hormonal status which is why
we hypothesize that a selective androgen receptor modulator, like
enobosarm, could have a beneficial effect on SUI.”
About the Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial
The single-arm, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial is evaluating
enobosarm in postmenopausal women with SUI, and is the first clinical
trial to evaluate an orally administered selective androgen receptor
modulator (SARM) for SUI. More information about the clinical trial can
be found here.
About Stress Urinary Incontinence
Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) refers to the unintentional leakage of
urine during activities that increase abdominal pressure such as
coughing, sneezing or physical exercise. SUI, the most common type of
incontinence suffered by women, affects up to 35 percent of adult women.
There are a variety of treatments that are used to treat SUI in women,
such as behavioral modification and pelvic floor physical therapy,
especially as initial treatment options. As the condition worsens,
however, bulking agents and surgical procedures are often the most
widely used treatments.
About Enobosarm and SUI
Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), has been
evaluated in 24 completed or ongoing clinical trials enrolling over
1,700 subjects, in which approximately 1,200 subjects were treated with
enobosarm at doses ranging from 0.1 mg to 100 mg. At all evaluated dose
levels, enobosarm was observed to be generally safe and well tolerated.
The rationale for evaluating enobosarm as a treatment for SUI is
supported by preclinical in vivo data demonstrating increases in
pelvic floor muscle mass following treatment with GTx’s SARM compounds,
including enobosarm, and the ongoing proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical
trial of enobosarm 3 mg for the treatment of postmenopausal women with
SUI.
About GTx
GTx, Inc., headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., is a biopharmaceutical
company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of
small molecules for the treatment of muscle-related diseases and other
serious medical conditions.
