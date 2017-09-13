 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Bay Area Startup BridgeBio Quietly Snags $135 Million From a Bunch of Wall Street Firms



9/13/2017 6:18:53 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A biotech focused on developing drugs to treat genetic diseases just raised $135 million.

BridgeBio Pharma, which was founded in 2015, builds out subsidiary companies around different inherited genetic diseases.

The series C round was co-led by investment firms Viking Global Investors and KKR, which were joined by Perceptive Advisors, AIG, Aisling Capital, Cormorant Capital, and Janus Funds.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 