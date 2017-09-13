|
Bay Area Startup BridgeBio Quietly Snags $135 Million From a Bunch of Wall Street Firms
9/13/2017 6:18:53 AM
A biotech focused on developing drugs to treat genetic diseases just raised $135 million.
BridgeBio Pharma, which was founded in 2015, builds out subsidiary companies around different inherited genetic diseases.
The series C round was co-led by investment firms Viking Global Investors and KKR, which were joined by Perceptive Advisors, AIG, Aisling Capital, Cormorant Capital, and Janus Funds.
