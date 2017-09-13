OBP Medical Announces ONETRAC Regulatory Approval In Canada

Single-use, cordless, surgical retractor with integrated LED light source and smoke evacuation channel delivers clinical efficiency, cost savings and infection control in a single device

LAWRENCE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OBP Medical, a leading global developer of single-use, self-contained, illuminating medical devices, today announced regulatory approval from Health Canada for ONETRAC®. The first single-use, cordless surgical retractor with integrated LED light source and smoke evacuation channel, ONETRAC provides optimal access, illumination and exposure of a tissue pocket or cavity during surgery. ONETRAC reduces the unnecessary risk of cross-contamination often associated with reusable products and is available immediately through Surgical Products Specialties, Inc., OBP Medical's partner in Canada.

"We are committed to improving patient care by reinventing the tools of the trade in today's physician offices, hospitals and surgery centers," said Jason Swift, CEO of OBP Medical. "ONETRAC brings together the critical elements of surgical retraction, including ease of use, strong tissue grip and ideal visualization, in a single, cordless device. The technology also balances cost and quality, fitting nicely into the unique Canadian healthcare system. We are excited to work with Les Kowalski and his team at Surgical Products Specialties to drive adoption of the technology across Canada."

Most surgical retractorsused to separate and/or hold back soft tissue and allow unobstructed access to a surgical siteare comprised of a reusable stainless-steel retractor and a fiber optic cord that connects the device to an external light source. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) Database cites numerous instances in which fiber optic retractors were associated with patient injury, including burns. Further, healthcare organizations currently clean, sterilize and reuse retractors and fiber-optic cords after each procedure. Beyond the high cost and complexity associated with device maintenance and reprocessing, a growing body of evidence suggests that even when healthcare professionals follow rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols, the risk of cross-contamination and infection from improperly cleaned parts remains.

ONETRAC sets a new standard for safe, easy-to-use surgical retractors by combining light and device. A fully integrated and cordless system, ONETRAC comes out of the package ready for useno additional parts, assembly or fiber-optic cables requiredand is disposed of in its entirety after a single procedure. Ideal for a wide range of surgeries, including plastic and reconstructive procedures, ONETRAC eliminates the need for reprocessing and reduces the risk of cross-contamination.

ONETRAC is available for purchase at www.obpmedical.com. The technology also will be on display at theCanadian Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (CSAPS) 44th Annual Meeting, which takes place October 13-14, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. For more information about ONETRAC, please visit https://obpmedical.com/product/onetrac or contact OBP Medical at (978) 291-6853. Canadian inquiries can be directed to Surgical Specialties at info@surgicalproducts.ca or (866) 636-0166.

About OBP Medical

OBP Medical is the leading global developer of single-use, self-contained, illuminating medical devices. We create simple and effective single-use solutions by integrating medical devices with LED light sources, making them one. At OBP Medical, we illuminate the everyday.Our innovative products are in use at more than 6,000 physician offices, surgery centers and hospitals throughout the U.S., as well as healthcare facilities worldwide.For more information about OBP Medical and our line of self-illuminated medical devices, please visit www.obpmedical.com, check out our Simple.Bright.Ideas.BLOG or follow us on Twitter. OBP Medical is proud to be ISO13485 certified.

