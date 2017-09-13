AVEO Oncology (AVEO) Announces Receipt Of Payments From EUSA Pharma And CANBridge Life Sciences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) today announced the receipt of a $4 million research and development payment from EUSA Pharma related to the approval of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma in Europe, and a $0.5 million milestone payment from CANbridge related to manufacturing development activities for AV-203, AVEO’s clinical-stage ErbB3 (HER3) inhibitory antibody candidate.

“These payments further strengthen our balance sheet while demonstrating the value of our partnerships in advancing AVEO’s pipeline,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “Additionally, these payments add to our current cash on hand, which was expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2018. We look forward to several additional key milestones in the coming quarters, including the expected presentation of tivozanib-nivolumab combination Phase 1 TiNivo study results this fall, and the anticipated readout of our pivotal Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial in the first quarter of 2018.”

Under the terms of their December 2015 agreement, EUSA Pharma has agreed to pay AVEO up to $390 million in future milestone payments and research and development funding, assuming successful achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercialization objectives. In addition, a tiered royalty will be due to AVEO ranging from a low double-digit up to mid-twenty percent on net sales of tivozanib in the agreement’s territories. With European approval, AVEO will be eligible for up to $12 million in milestones from EUSA based on reimbursement and regulatory approvals. In the territories licensed to EUSA, thirty percent of milestone and royalty payments received by AVEO, excluding research and development payments such as the one announced today, are due to Kyowa Hakko Kirin (KHK) as a sublicensing fee. In the territories retained by AVEO, the royalty obligation to KHK ranges from the low- to mid-teens on net sales.

In March 2016, AVEO announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement, granting CANbridge worldwide rights to AV-203, excluding the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Under the terms of the collaboration and license agreement, AVEO is eligible to receive up to $132 million in future reimbursement and milestone payments, assuming the successful achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercialization objectives, as well as a tiered royalty, with a percentage range in the low double digits, on net sales of AV-203 in the partnered territories.

AVEO has retained North American rights to tivozanib and AV-203.

About AVEO

AVEO Oncology (AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is focused on seeking to develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib, a potent, selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. AVEO is leveraging multiple partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing tivozanib in oncology indications outside of North America, and at progressing its pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates in cancer and cachexia (wasting syndrome). Tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in the European Union plus Norway and Iceland. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aveooncology.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

