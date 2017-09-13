AVEO Oncology (AVEO) Announces Receipt Of Payments From EUSA Pharma And CANBridge Life Sciences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) today announced the receipt of a $4 million
research and development payment from EUSA Pharma related to the
approval of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) for the treatment of adult
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma in Europe, and a $0.5
million milestone payment from CANbridge related to manufacturing
development activities for AV-203, AVEO’s clinical-stage ErbB3 (HER3)
inhibitory antibody candidate.
“These payments further strengthen our balance sheet while demonstrating
the value of our partnerships in advancing AVEO’s pipeline,” said
Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO.
“Additionally, these payments add to our current cash on hand, which was
expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2018. We look
forward to several additional key milestones in the coming quarters,
including the expected presentation of tivozanib-nivolumab combination
Phase 1 TiNivo study results this fall, and the anticipated readout of
our pivotal Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial in the first quarter of 2018.”
Under the terms of their December 2015 agreement, EUSA Pharma has agreed
to pay AVEO up to $390 million in future milestone payments and research
and development funding, assuming successful achievement of specified
development, regulatory and commercialization objectives. In addition, a
tiered royalty will be due to AVEO ranging from a low double-digit up to
mid-twenty percent on net sales of tivozanib in the agreement’s
territories. With European approval, AVEO will be eligible for up to $12
million in milestones from EUSA based on reimbursement and regulatory
approvals. In the territories licensed to EUSA, thirty percent of
milestone and royalty payments received by AVEO, excluding research and
development payments such as the one announced today, are due to Kyowa
Hakko Kirin (KHK) as a sublicensing fee. In the territories retained by
AVEO, the royalty obligation to KHK ranges from the low- to mid-teens on
net sales.
In March 2016, AVEO announced an exclusive collaboration and license
agreement, granting CANbridge worldwide rights to AV-203, excluding the
United States, Canada, and Mexico. Under the terms of the collaboration
and license agreement, AVEO is eligible to receive up to $132 million in
future reimbursement and milestone payments, assuming the successful
achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercialization
objectives, as well as a tiered royalty, with a percentage range in the
low double digits, on net sales of AV-203 in the partnered territories.
AVEO has retained North American rights to tivozanib and AV-203.
About AVEO
AVEO Oncology (AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and
other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is focused on seeking to
develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib, a potent,
selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth
factor 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for renal
cell carcinoma and other cancers. AVEO is leveraging multiple
partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing tivozanib in
oncology indications outside of North America, and at progressing its
pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates in cancer and cachexia (wasting
syndrome). Tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) is approved by the European
Commission for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell
carcinoma (RCC) in the European Union plus Norway and Iceland. For more
information, please visit the company’s website at www.aveooncology.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO that
involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than
statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are
forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,”
“intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “could,” “should,” “would,”
“seek,” “look forward,” “advance,” “goal,” “strategy,” or the negative
of these terms or other similar expressions, are intended to identify
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements
include, among others, statements about: the value of AVEO's
partnerships in advancing its pipeline; AVEO's cash runway; the expected
presentation of TiNivo results this fall; the anticipated readout of
TIVO-3 in the first quarter of 2018; expectations about the potential
for additional payments by EUSA Pharma and CANbridge; plans to progress
pipeline programs; the expected benefits of tivozanib; and AVEO’s
strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, including as they pertain
specifically to tivozanib and AV-203. AVEO has based its expectations
and estimates on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. As a
result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
expectations and estimates. Actual results or events could differ
materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the
forward-looking statements that AVEO makes due to a number of important
factors, including risks relating to AVEO’s ability to enter into and
maintain its third party collaboration agreements, and its ability, and
the ability of its licensees and other partners, to achieve development
and commercialization objectives under these arrangements; AVEO’s
ability, and the ability of its licensees, to demonstrate to the
satisfaction of applicable regulatory agencies the safety, efficacy and
clinically meaningful benefit of AVEO’s product candidates, including
without limitation risks relating to the ability of EUSA to successfully
obtain reimbursement approval of tivozanib in the countries within its
territory. AVEO faces other risks relating to its business as well,
including risks relating to its ability to successfully enroll and
complete clinical trials, including the TIVO-3 and TiNivo studies;
AVEO’s ability to achieve and maintain compliance with all regulatory
requirements applicable to its product candidates; AVEO’s ability to
obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights
relating to its product candidates and technologies; developments,
expenses and outcomes related to AVEO’s ongoing shareholder litigation;
AVEO’s ability to successfully implement its strategic plans; AVEO’s
ability to raise the substantial additional funds required to achieve
its goals, including those goals pertaining to the development and
commercialization of tivozanib; unplanned capital requirements; adverse
general economic and industry conditions; competitive factors; and those
risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations—Liquidity and Capital Resources” included in AVEO’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, its quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings that AVEO may make with the
SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements in this press release
represent AVEO’s views as of the date of this press release. AVEO
anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views
to change. While AVEO may elect to update these forward-looking
statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any
obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these
forward-looking statements as representing AVEO's views as of any date
other than the date of this press release.