Insulet (PODD) Presents Real-World Clinical Data On The Use Of Its Omnipod Insulin Management System In Approximately 39,000 Patients Using A Cloud-Based Data Management System

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the leader
in tubeless
insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin
Management System (Omnipod System), today presented real-world clinical
data at the Congress of the European Association for the Study of
Diabetes (EASD) in Lisbon, Portugal.
The data are from a study of 38,778 patients in the United States with
type 1 and type 2 diabetes who received insulin using the Omnipod System
with at least three months of data downloaded using Insulet Provided
Glooko (a cloud-based diabetes data management system). The data
demonstrated this use was associated with frequent fingerstick blood
glucose testing through the integrated Abbott FreeStyle®
glucose meter and high usage of the advanced features of the Omnipod
System.1 These findings provide meaningful insights into
patient behaviors and clinical outcomes that can be used to positively
impact treatment decisions.
“These data represent a large portion of our U.S. customer base and
provide valuable insights into patient behaviors and clinical outcomes
in the real-world setting,” said Dr. Trang Ly, Vice President and
Medical Director at Insulet. “Our partnership with Glooko provides
meaningful input into self-management patterns and blood glucose
profiles, which inform our future innovation and allow clinicians to
better care for their patients. We are excited about these positive
results further evidencing the many benefits of our Omnipod System and
we look forward to presenting additional details at the EASD meeting.”
Insulet will present at its sponsored symposium at the EASD meeting on
Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7 p.m. local time.
A number of clinical variables were analyzed which provided a valuable
benchmark regarding Omnipod user insulin management behaviors. The
average glucose level was 186 mg/dL, which is equivalent to an estimated
HbA1C of 8.1%. This compares favorably to recent reports of U.S. data
from the Type 1 Diabetes Exchange Registry demonstrating an average
HbA1C of 8.4%2. In addition, the data demonstrated advanced
pump feature use (e.g., extended bolus feature) occurred in 36% of all
patients.
A subset of 3,394 people in the study used a continuous glucose monitor
(CGM) in addition to the Omnipod System and additional variables were
analyzed for this group. A larger percentage of CGM plus Omnipod users
required less insulin and spent more time in the normal range (70-180
mg/dL), and less time in the hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic ranges. A
much higher percentage (65%) of the CGM plus Omnipod group used advanced
Omnipod System features, supporting the potential for additional blood
glucose data to positively impact insulin management behaviors,
especially when combined with the use of the Omnipod System.
These initial data are promising and there is the potential for
additional areas of invaluable insight in different markets, notably
Europe, and specifically once Insulet assumes responsibility for the
distribution and commercial support of Omnipod in Europe on July 1,
2018. Establishing this direct European presence will allow the Company
to be closer to the local diabetes community to deepen its understanding
of customer behaviors and incorporate these learnings to drive strong
customer support and innovation.
“The ability for Insulet to deliver this level of insight through
real-world data in patients using an insulin pump, continuous glucose
monitoring and a data management system is impressive and represents a
very promising platform for the development of future innovation,” said
Professor Eric Renard, Head of Department, Department of Endocrinology,
Diabetes and Nutrition, Montpellier University Hospital, France.
1 Schütt M, et al. Is the frequency of self-monitoring of
blood glucose related to long-term metabolic control? Multicenter
analysis including 24,500 patients from 191 centers in Germany and
Austria. Exp Clin Endocrinol Diabetes. 2006.
2 Miller KM, et al. Current state of type 1 diabetes
treatment in the US: updated data from the T1D Exchange clinic registry.
Diabetes Care. 2015;38(6)971-978.
About the Omnipod Insulin Management System:
The Omnipod Insulin Management System is an innovative continuous
insulin delivery system that provides all the proven benefits of
continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) therapy in a way no
conventional insulin pump can. The Omnipod System's innovative design
and features allows people living with diabetes to live their life—and
manage their diabetes—with unprecedented freedom, comfort, convenience,
and ease. The Omnipod System consists of two components: (i) a Pod that
stores and delivers insulin; and (ii) a Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM)
that wirelessly programs the user's personalized insulin delivery,
calculates suggested doses and insulin on board, and has a convenient,
built-in blood glucose meter. The small, light-weight Pod can be worn in
multiple locations, including the abdomen, hip, back of upper arm, upper
thigh or lower back and, because it is waterproof (IPX8), there is no
need to remove when showering, swimming or performing other activities.
This means that Omnipod can provide up to three days of non-stop insulin
delivery, without the need to disconnect a tube set or manually inject
insulin. The Pod and PDM communicate wirelessly to offer precise,
personalized and continuous insulin delivery with customizable basal and
bolus delivery options, as well as important safety checks. The Pod's
auto-cannula insertion is quick, simple, and virtually pain-free. Users
never have to handle a needle. The user simply pushes a button on the
PDM and the Pod's automated insertion system inserts the cannula beneath
the skin and begins delivering insulin according to the user's
programmed basal rate.
The Omnipod System is the world's first commercially available tubeless
insulin delivery system that allows users to live untethered by tubing
and without the stress and anxiety of multiple daily injections. By
breaking down the barriers to insulin pump therapy, the Omnipod System
offers freedom for users to live life on their own terms and with the
ease of use they deserve.
About Insulet Corporation:
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is an innovative medical device
company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes easier.
Insulet seeks to expand the use of insulin pump therapy with its Omnipod
Insulin Management System among people with insulin-dependent diabetes.
The Omnipod System is a revolutionary and easy-to-use tubeless insulin
pump that provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery,
without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's Delivery Systems
business partners with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
to adapt the Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of
subcutaneous drugs across multiple therapeutic areas. Founded in 2000,
Insulet Corporation is based in Billerica, Massachusetts. For more
information, please visit: http://www.myomnipod.com.
Forward-Looking Statement:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements
concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or
strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are
based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future
developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no
assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that
it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of
risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other
assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be
materially different from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described
in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2017 in the section entitled
"Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these
risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions
prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those
projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
© 2017 Insulet Corporation and Omnipod are trademarks or registered
trademarks of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. All other
trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third
party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a
relationship or other affiliation.