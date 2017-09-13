Douglas Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the TUBETECH IV Administration Set

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Medical Products, Inc., a growing medical device company focused on contract manufacturing of IV Administration/Extension Sets and Enteral (ENFit) Sets, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance for TUBETECH® IV Administration Sets from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). TUBETECH® IV Administration Sets are cleared for use in peristaltic IV infusion pumps. This FDA clearance allows Douglas Medical Products to begin immediate commercialization of TUBETECH® IV Administration Sets for use in peristaltic IV infusion pumps.

"We are pleased to have received 510(k) clearance for the TUBETECH® IV Administration Set," stated Doug Johnson, Douglas Medical Products CEO. "TUBETECH® technology brings new innovative solutions to current issues of IV tubing performance in peristaltic IV infusion pumps. We expect many of our customers will benefit by having TUBETECH® IV Administration Sets available for use in hospitals, alternative site settings and long-term care facilities. The entrepreneurial mindset within Douglas Medical Products continues to bring innovative and disruptive new products to solve problems for our customers and the market place."

About Douglas Medical Products

Douglas Medical Products (DMP), is a full-service, high quality, contract manufacturer producing a full line of standard and custom IV Administration/Extension Sets, Enteral(ENFit) Sets and Surgical Kit products. DMP has a broad range of 510(k)'s and continues to add additional 510(k)'s for new products and to support our customers' future strategic objectives. The Company's mission is to service the market with next generation products, innovative technology and cost-effective production. DMP capabilities include engineering, design, CAD, 100,000 clean room, injection molding, high precision extrusion, all types of assembly operations, and regulatory support. DMP can support development of new products from initial concept to full production. This enables our customers to offer private label products to expand their market presence and penetrate new markets. DMP customer base includes companies from start-ups to large corporations. The leadership team has over 60 years of experience in medical devices and partners with their customers to bring products to market on time and cost effectively.

Douglas Medical Products looks forward to making TUBETECH® unique solutions available to new customers for use in peristaltic IV infusion pumps. Contact us on how to order TUBETECH® Sets.

