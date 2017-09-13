 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

With Its New Stanford Partnership, Health Officially Becomes Apple (AAPL)'s Future



9/13/2017 6:10:41 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In the months after Apple announced its health-and-fitness-tracking Apple Watch, users started making some surprising declarations. The Apple Watch had saved their life. Apple's executive team took note.

Read at CNBC
Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
CNBC
MedCity News
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 