Veeva Systems, Inc. Vault Etmf Helps Cancer Research UK Improve Clinical Trial Efficiency And Compliance

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva
Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced today that Cancer Research UK
selected Veeva
Vault eTMF to modernize its clinical trial processes. The
organization currently sponsors and manages approximately 25 early phase
oncology trials through its Centre for Drug Development. By improving
regulatory compliance and increasing efficiency through active trial
master file (TMF) management, Cancer Research UK aims to optimize
development of new treatments for patients with cancer.
“Our mission is to beat cancer sooner,” said Nigel Blackburn, director
of drug development at Cancer Research UK. “Veeva Vault eTMF helps us
maximize clinical trial efficiency and strengthen our commercial
partnerships so we can accelerate the delivery of the next generation of
treatments to the patients that need them.”
Cancer Research UK’s vision is to accelerate research so that three in
four patients survive cancer by 2034. Regulatory-directed drug
development is key to meeting this objective. As it continued to
evaluate the effectiveness of its clinical operations, Cancer Research
UK identified the opportunity to increase efficiency and quality in its
management of TMF documentation and processes.
The Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development was previously using
paper documents in a passive TMF operating model. Veeva Vault eTMF
enables Cancer Research UK to manage all TMF processes and documents in
one system, in real time, as they are executed. This active TMF
operating model maintains the organization’s TMF in a constant state of
inspection readiness.
“Routine inspection preparation used to take as long as 12 days and
archiving documentation took 40 days. Veeva Vault eTMF will allow us to
complete these tasks much faster,” said Stephen Nabarro, head of
clinical operations and data management at Cancer Research UK. “This
allows our team to efficiently manage more trials, ultimately providing
more early phase treatment options for people with cancer.”
Veeva Vault eTMF is a part of the Veeva
Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform to unify
clinical data management and operations. By combining eTMF with
applications for EDC, eSource, CTMS, study start-up, and site document
exchange built on the Veeva Vault Platform, organizations can eliminate
system silos and streamline end-to-end clinical trial processes.
The Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development is celebrating 25
years of innovation and partnering with industry and academia to turn
research ideas into novel therapies. The Centre’s current development
portfolio includes 11 small molecule agents and 13 biologicals. It has a
track record of involvement in the development of six marketed drugs to
date, including, most recently, rucaparib (Clovis Oncology) for the
treatment of ovarian cancer.
About the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development
Cancer Research UK has an impressive record of developing novel
treatments for cancer. It currently has a portfolio of around 25 new
anti-cancer agents in preclinical development, phase I, or early phase
II clinical trials. Since 1982, the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug
Development, formerly the Drug Development Office, has taken over 120
potential new anti-cancer agents into clinical trials in patients, six
of which have made it to market and many others are still in
development. These include temozolomide, a drug discovered by Cancer
Research UK scientists that is an effective treatment for brain cancer.
Six other drugs are in late development phase III trials. This rate of
success is comparable to that of any pharmaceutical company. For further
information about Cancer Research UK's work or to find out how to
support the charity, please call 0300 123 1022 or visit cancerresearchuk.org.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global
life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and
customer success, Veeva has more than 550 customers, ranging from the
world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe,
Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.
