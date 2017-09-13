Veeva Systems, Inc. Vault Etmf Helps Cancer Research UK Improve Clinical Trial Efficiency And Compliance

Leading charity modernizes trial operations to develop new cancer treatments faster

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced today that Cancer Research UK selected Veeva Vault eTMF to modernize its clinical trial processes. The organization currently sponsors and manages approximately 25 early phase oncology trials through its Centre for Drug Development. By improving regulatory compliance and increasing efficiency through active trial master file (TMF) management, Cancer Research UK aims to optimize development of new treatments for patients with cancer.

“Our mission is to beat cancer sooner,” said Nigel Blackburn, director of drug development at Cancer Research UK. “Veeva Vault eTMF helps us maximize clinical trial efficiency and strengthen our commercial partnerships so we can accelerate the delivery of the next generation of treatments to the patients that need them.”

Cancer Research UK’s vision is to accelerate research so that three in four patients survive cancer by 2034. Regulatory-directed drug development is key to meeting this objective. As it continued to evaluate the effectiveness of its clinical operations, Cancer Research UK identified the opportunity to increase efficiency and quality in its management of TMF documentation and processes.

The Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development was previously using paper documents in a passive TMF operating model. Veeva Vault eTMF enables Cancer Research UK to manage all TMF processes and documents in one system, in real time, as they are executed. This active TMF operating model maintains the organization’s TMF in a constant state of inspection readiness.

“Routine inspection preparation used to take as long as 12 days and archiving documentation took 40 days. Veeva Vault eTMF will allow us to complete these tasks much faster,” said Stephen Nabarro, head of clinical operations and data management at Cancer Research UK. “This allows our team to efficiently manage more trials, ultimately providing more early phase treatment options for people with cancer.”

Veeva Vault eTMF is a part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform to unify clinical data management and operations. By combining eTMF with applications for EDC, eSource, CTMS, study start-up, and site document exchange built on the Veeva Vault Platform, organizations can eliminate system silos and streamline end-to-end clinical trial processes.

The Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development is celebrating 25 years of innovation and partnering with industry and academia to turn research ideas into novel therapies. The Centre’s current development portfolio includes 11 small molecule agents and 13 biologicals. It has a track record of involvement in the development of six marketed drugs to date, including, most recently, rucaparib (Clovis Oncology) for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

About the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development

Cancer Research UK has an impressive record of developing novel treatments for cancer. It currently has a portfolio of around 25 new anti-cancer agents in preclinical development, phase I, or early phase II clinical trials. Since 1982, the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development, formerly the Drug Development Office, has taken over 120 potential new anti-cancer agents into clinical trials in patients, six of which have made it to market and many others are still in development. These include temozolomide, a drug discovered by Cancer Research UK scientists that is an effective treatment for brain cancer. Six other drugs are in late development phase III trials. This rate of success is comparable to that of any pharmaceutical company. For further information about Cancer Research UK's work or to find out how to support the charity, please call 0300 123 1022 or visit cancerresearchuk.org.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 550 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

