Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Kristine Peterson To Its Board Of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) today announced the appointment of Kristine Peterson to its Board of Directors. Ms. Peterson will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Enanta’s Board of Directors. The appointment of Ms. Peterson increases the number of Enanta Directors to seven.

“Kristine’s broad therapeutic marketing and commercialization experience will be invaluable as we advance our development programs and when we evaluate any new business opportunities for the company,” commented Jay R. Luly, Ph.D. President and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to her guidance during this period of growth for the company.”

Ms. Peterson has over 25 years of senior executive experience in commercial and business leadership roles in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. From 2009 to 2016, Ms. Peterson served as Chief Executive Officer of Valeritas, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company where, under her leadership, the organization evolved from a research stage company to a commercial enterprise. Previously she held executive global marketing and commercial roles at Johnson & Johnson from 2004 to 2009, most recently as Company Group Chair, Biotech Sector, where she was responsible for commercial, R&D, and biologics manufacturing for biotech, oncology, immunology and cell therapy. From 2003 to 2004, she served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for Biovail Corporation and President of Biovail Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in her career, she spent 20 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in senior sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility in a broad range of therapeutic areas that included Cardiovascular, Metabolic, Anti-infective, Virology, Neuroscience, Immunology/Inflammation, Pulmonary, and Oncology.

Ms. Peterson currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Amarin Corporation plc, ImmunoGen, Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and pSivida Corp. She received a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Enanta

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has used its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Two protease inhibitors, paritaprevir and glecaprevir, discovered and developed through Enanta’s collaboration with AbbVie, have now been approved in jurisdictions around the world as part of AbbVie’s direct-acting antiviral (DAA) regimens for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, including the U.S. marketed regimens MAVYRET™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) and VIEKIRA PAK® (paritaprevir/ritonavir/ombitasvir/dasabuvir).

Royalties and milestone payments from the AbbVie collaboration are helping to fund Enanta’s research and development efforts, which are currently focused on the following disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.