Medicine Of The Future: New Microchip Technology Could Be Used To Track 'Smart Pills' California Institute of Technology Reveals



9/13/2017 6:04:56 AM

Researchers at Caltech have developed a prototype miniature medical device that could ultimately be used in "smart pills" to diagnose and treat diseases. A key to the new technology—and what makes it unique among other microscale medical devices—is that its location can be precisely identified within the body, something that proved challenging before.



