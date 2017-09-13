Employer:
80.5
Medicine Of The Future: New Microchip Technology Could Be Used To Track 'Smart Pills'
California Institute of Technology
Reveals
9/13/2017 6:04:56 AM
Researchers at Caltech have developed a prototype miniature medical device that could ultimately be used in "smart pills" to diagnose and treat diseases. A key to the new technology—and what makes it unique among other microscale medical devices—is that its location can be precisely identified within the body, something that proved challenging before.
California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
