 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Through M&A, These 2 Biotechs Could Help a Refreshed Alexion (ALXN) Build Its Pipeline



9/13/2017 6:00:12 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Alexion Pharmaceuticals could view Sage Therapeutics and Ra Pharmaceuticals as potential acquisition targets, according to BMO Capital Markets Corp. analyst M. Ian Somaiya in a Tuesday, Sept. 12, note.

New Haven, Conn.-based Alexion on Tuesday announced plans to cut about 20% of its global workforce as part of a restructuring that would result in $250 million in non-GAAP pre-tax savings annually by 2019. The firm said it plans to reinvest about $100 million annually to build its pipeline via business development and additional complement indications.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 