Through M&A, These 2 Biotechs Could Help a Refreshed Alexion (ALXN) Build Its Pipeline
9/13/2017 6:00:12 AM
Alexion Pharmaceuticals could view Sage Therapeutics and Ra Pharmaceuticals as potential acquisition targets, according to BMO Capital Markets Corp. analyst M. Ian Somaiya in a Tuesday, Sept. 12, note.
New Haven, Conn.-based Alexion on Tuesday announced plans to cut about 20% of its global workforce as part of a restructuring that would result in $250 million in non-GAAP pre-tax savings annually by 2019. The firm said it plans to reinvest about $100 million annually to build its pipeline via business development and additional complement indications.
