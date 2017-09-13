|
Imitator To Innovator: How China Could Soon Be The World's Tech Leader
9/13/2017 5:56:12 AM
A global power shift in the technology sector is underway. Decades ago, China was viewed as a mere imitator in the technology world. The international tech community regarded Chinese companies as more likely to copy western products than develop their own innovative ideas. But following years of government support, strong GDP growth and significant investment in education, the outlook has changed. China has moved from imitator to innovator, and in the new era of fintech, biotech and machine learning, I expect it to take a global leading role.
