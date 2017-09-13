 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This Regeneron (REGN) Drug Just Took Another Step Toward Blockbuster Status



9/13/2017 5:52:06 AM

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals unveiled phase 3 study data for its autoimmune disease drug Dupixent earlier this week that show it is effective in treating asthma. The success has management planning to file for Dupixent's approval in asthma patients soon, and that suggests Dupixent could win an OK next year. If so, then this drug could end up on the fast track to becoming a billion-dollar drug.

A big market opportunity

An estimated $50 billion annually is spent directly caring for asthma patients, and a lot of that money goes toward paying for costly hospital care for patients suffering an asthma attack.

Asthma

