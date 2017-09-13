|
Quantum Pharma Agrees to be Taken Over in £150.3 Million Cash-Stock Deal
9/13/2017 5:38:06 AM
StockMarketWire.com - Clinigen Group has agreed a £150.3m cash and shares deal for Quantum Pharma.
Clinigen said Quantum's unlicensed to licensed capabilities would add significantly to the group's existing UL2L activities and would fast track its global UL2L strategy.
Under the terms of the recommended acquisition, each Quantum shareholder would receive 37 pence in cash and 0.0405 new Clinigen shares.
