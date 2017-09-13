LakePharma Opens New Facility in Bay Area's 'Birthplace of Biotechnology'

BELMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePharma, the leading US biologics company specializing in antibody and protein engineering, cell line development, and protein production, announced today it has expanded its Antibody Center into a new facility located at 171 Oyster Point Blvd, South San Francisco, CA.

"South San Francisco is the birthplace of biotechnology. Over the last 30 plus years, it has developed into a world-class hub of innovation and achievements, " said Aaron Sato, Ph.D., CSO of LakePharma. "LakePharma started in the Bay area back in 2009. Today we have happy customers and partners all over the world, including here in South San Francisco. We are excited to be next door neighbor to our clients and can't wait to showcase our brand new facility and service capabilities."

"Moving into South San Francisco represents a significant milestone in LakePharma history. It is the latest example how LakePharma is building a critical mass in antibody and protein discovery and engineering services. We are committed to providing the best and most complete biologics services - from discovery to manufacturing. We will be an active partner of this vital community and contribute to its growth," said Hua Tu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of LakePharma.

