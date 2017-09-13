Cytel to Hire 100+ Biostatisticians, Statistical Programmers and Data Managers in Expansion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cytel Inc., a leading biometrics CRO and clinical trial software provider, today announced its expansion in the United States with the opening of a new office in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The premises will provide significant capacity to further develop Cytel’s established global team, and meet the continued demand for its biometrics-focused clinical research services.

“King of Prussia is a hub for clinical biometrics expertise, and our office is ideally located to support the biopharmaceutical and medical device companies in the mid-Atlantic region. This site will also serve as the center for our rapidly expanding Quantitative Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics business unit.”

Irving Dark, Senior VP Clinical Research Services at Cytel commented, “King of Prussia is a hub for clinical biometrics expertise, and our office is ideally located to support the biopharmaceutical and medical device companies in the mid-Atlantic region. This site will also serve as the center for our rapidly expanding Quantitative Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics business unit.”

As part of its ongoing growth, Cytel plans to hire over 100 biostatisticians, statistical programmers and data managers by the end of 2017 across locations in the USA, Europe, and India.

Cytel’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Cary Morrill, commented, “Cytel is able to attract the best talent in the industry thanks to a reputation for offering employees meaningful work in a collaborative and positive environment. We look forward to welcoming new hires to our team over the coming months.”

The Cytel office is located at 2200 Renaissance Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA 19406. The facilities available to employees within the business park include an onsite café, gymnasium and day care center.

Connect with Cytel

Candidates interested in learning about Cytel’s career opportunities at the King of Prussia site and other global locations are invited to connect with us through the channels below.

Visit www.cytel.com/careers

Contact recruiting@cytel.com to arrange a confidential discussion.

Join Cytel's LinkedIn Biostatistics and Biometrics Networking Group

Follow Cytel on LinkedIn for recruitment updates

About Cytel

At Cytel, we’re shaping the future of drug development. Our cutting-edge software and biometrics outsourcing services enable pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes to improve clinical success rates. In support of our organic growth, we have openings for talented data managers, statistical programmers, and biostatisticians to join us at our global locations.