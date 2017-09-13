Cytel to Hire 100+ Biostatisticians, Statistical Programmers and Data Managers in Expansion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cytel Inc., a leading biometrics CRO and clinical trial software
provider, today announced its expansion in the United States with the
opening of a new office in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. The premises
will provide significant capacity to further develop Cytel’s established
global team, and meet the continued demand for its biometrics-focused
clinical research services.
“King of Prussia is a hub for clinical biometrics expertise, and our
office is ideally located to support the biopharmaceutical and medical
device companies in the mid-Atlantic region. This site will also serve
as the center for our rapidly expanding Quantitative Pharmacology and
Pharmacometrics business unit.”
As part of its ongoing growth, Cytel plans to hire over 100
biostatisticians, statistical programmers and data managers by the end
of 2017 across locations in the USA, Europe, and India.
Cytel’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Cary Morrill, commented, “Cytel
is able to attract the best talent in the industry thanks to a
reputation for offering employees meaningful work in a collaborative and
positive environment. We look forward to welcoming new hires to our team
over the coming months.”
The Cytel office is located at 2200 Renaissance Boulevard, King of
Prussia, PA 19406. The facilities available to employees within the
business park include an onsite café, gymnasium and day care center.
