Caspofungin Acetate For Injection Now Available From Fresenius Kabi AG

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi announced today the immediate availability in the United
States of Caspofungin Acetate for Injection in a room-temperature stable
formulation. Fresenius Kabi Caspofungin is available in two
presentations: 50mg per vial and 70mg per vial.
Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company that specializes in
medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical
nutrition.
“Introducing another essential medicine at lower costs for our customers
and the patients they treat is fundamental to the Fresenius Kabi mission
of ‘caring for life,’” said John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius
Kabi USA. “We’re also pleased to be able to offer customers a
room-temperature formulation.”
About Caspofungin Acetate for Injection
Caspofungin Acetate for Injection is an echinocandin antifungal
indicated in adults and pediatric patients (3 months of age and older)
for: empirical therapy for presumed fungal infections in febrile,
neutropenic patients; treatment of candidemia and the following Candida
infections: intra-abdominal abscesses, peritonitis and pleural space
infections; treatment of esophageal candidiasis and treatment of
invasive aspergillosis in patients who are refractory to or intolerant
of other therapies.
Important Safety Information
Caspofungin is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity
to any component of this product.
Anaphylaxis has been reported. If this occurs, discontinue Caspofungin
and administer appropriate treatment. Possible histamine-mediated
adverse reactions, including rash, facial swelling, angioedema,
pruritus, sensation of warmth or bronchospasm have been reported and may
require discontinuation and/or administration of appropriate treatment.
Caspofungin can cause abnormalities in liver enzymes. Isolated cases of
hepatic dysfunction, hepatitis, or hepatic failure have been reported.
Monitor patients who develop abnormal liver enzymes for evidence of
worsening hepatic function, and evaluate risk/benefit of continuing
Caspofungin.
Limit use to patients for whom potential benefit outweighs potential
risk when considering concomitant use with Cyclosporine as this may lead
to abnormal liver enzymes. Monitor patients who develop abnormal liver
function tests (LFTs) during concomitant use with Caspofungin.
In adults, the most common adverse reactions (incidence 10% or greater)
are diarrhea, pyrexia, ALT/AST increased, blood alkaline phosphatase
increased, and blood potassium decreased.
In pediatric patients, the most common adverse reactions (incidence 10%
or greater) are pyrexia, diarrhea, rash, ALT/AST increased, blood
potassium decreased, hypotension, and chills.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
at 1-800-551-7176, option 5, or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
The Important Safety Information does not include all the information
needed to use Caspofungin Acetate for Injection safely and effectively.
Please see the full prescribing information for Caspofungin Acetate for
Injection, including boxed warning, at http://editor.fresenius-kabi.us/PIs/Caspofungin_FK-451328A-Dec_2016-PI.pdf
About Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us)
is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and
technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The
company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and
chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake
Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg,
Germany.
CANCIDAS® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme
Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.