US Oncology Research Plays An Important Role In The Clinical Development For NERLYNX (Neratinib) Tablets

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early-stage breast cancer patients with HER2-positive tumors now have a
promising new anti-HER2 treatment option in the extended adjuvant
setting, thanks in large part to the efforts and expertise of US
Oncology Research and McKesson
Specialty Health. US Oncology Research is the pioneering research
arm of The
US Oncology Network and is supported by McKesson Specialty Health.
US Oncology Research played an important pivotal role supporting the
drug’s manufacturer, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., through the clinical
trial, ExteNET that led to approval by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) on July 17, 2017.
FDA approval for NERLYNX was based on the Phase III ExteNET trial, a
multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of
NERLYNX following adjuvant trastuzumab treatment. Women (n=2,840) with
early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer and within two years of
completing adjuvant trastuzumab were randomized to receive either
NERLYNX (n=1,420) or placebo (n=1,420) for one year.
The results of the ExteNET trial demonstrated that after two years of
follow-up, a 34% reduction in risk of recurrence was demonstrated with
NERLYNX versus placebo. Invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) was 94.2%
in patients treated with NERLYNX compared with 91.9% in those receiving
placebo (HR 0.66; 95% CI: 0.49, 0.90, p=0.008). NERLYNX demonstrated a
27% reduction in risk of recurrence through an exploratory analysis
after five years of follow up versus placebo.
The most common adverse reactions (=5%) were diarrhea, nausea, abdominal
pain, fatigue, vomiting, rash, stomatitis, decreased appetite, muscle
spasms, dyspepsia, AST or ALT increase, nail disorder, dry skin,
abdominal distention, epistaxis, weight loss, and urinary tract
infection. The most common adverse reaction leading to discontinuation
was diarrhea, which was observed in 16.8% of NERLYNX-treated patients.
Increases in liver transaminases led to drug discontinuation in 1.7% of
NERLYNX-treated patients.
“Neratinib gives our patients with HER2-positive tumors another highly
effective oral treatment that can reduce the risk of their cancer
returning,” said Frankie
Ann Holmes, MD, oncologist with Texas
Oncology and member of The US Oncology Network Breast Cancer
Research Committee.
Dr. Holmes was the principal investigator for US Oncology Research,
whose leadership and expertise played a leading role in NERLYNX’s
clinical trial that led to FDA approval. US Oncology Research enrolled
230 patients to the trial?the largest number of patients from any
network?representing approximately 10% of the 2,840 trial participants
across the globe from North and South America, Europe, Australia, New
Zealand and Japan. NERLYNX marks the 69th FDA approval in which US
Oncology Research has contributed – a significant milestone.
“Collaboration between US Oncology Research and organizations such as
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. are extremely critical to the success of
clinical trials such as this,” noted Sandy Smith, vice president, US
Oncology Research. “Everyone involved in these trials understands the
importance and significance of working together and the importance of
always keeping the patient as the primary focus.”
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. also collaborated with several other divisions
of McKesson Specialty Health, enabling widespread practice and patient
access to this new drug. McKesson Specialty Health’s oncology pharmacy
services company, Biologics, Inc., was selected to be in the limited
distribution network for NERLYNX as a specialty pharmacy provider.
Puma has developed the Puma Patient Lynx support program to provide
patients and healthcare providers with assistance related to questions
on accessing neratinib and referrals to resources that can help with
reimbursement and financial assistance. More information on the Puma
Indication
NERLYNX™ is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor indicated for the extended
adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage
HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, to follow adjuvant
trastuzumab-based therapy.
Important Safety Information
There are possible side effects of NERLYNX. Patients must contact their
doctor right away if they experience any of these symptoms. NERLYNX
treatment may be stopped or the dose may be lowered if the patient
experiences any of these side effects.
Diarrhea
Diarrhea is a common side effect of NERLYNX. The diarrhea may be severe,
and you may get dehydrated. Your healthcare provider should prescribe
the medicine loperamide for you during your first 2 cycles (56 days) of
NERLYNX and then as needed. To help prevent or reduce diarrhea:
-
You should start taking loperamide with your first dose of NERLYNX.
-
Keep taking loperamide during the first 2 cycles (56 days) of NERLYNX
treatment and then as needed. Your healthcare provider will tell you
exactly how much and how often to take loperamide.
-
While taking loperamide, you and your healthcare provider should try
to keep the number of bowel movements that you have at 1 or 2 bowel
movements each day.
-
Tell your healthcare provider if you have more than 2 bowel movements
in 1 day, or if you have diarrhea that does not go away.
Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have severe
diarrhea or if you have diarrhea along with weakness, dizziness, or
fever.
Liver Problems
Changes in liver function tests are common with NERLYNX. The patient’s
doctor will do tests before starting treatment, monthly during the first
3 months, and then every 3 months as needed during treatment with
NERLYNX. NERLYNX treatment may be stopped or the dose may be lowered if
your liver tests show severe problems. Symptoms of liver problems may
include tiredness, nausea, vomiting, pain in the right upper stomach
area (abdomen), fever, rash, itching, yellowing of your skin or whites
of your eyes.
Pregnancy
Patients should tell their doctor if they are planning to become
pregnant, are pregnant, plan to breastfeed, or are breastfeeding.
NERLYNX can harm your unborn baby. Birth control should be used while a
patient is receiving NERLYNX and for at least 1 month after the last
dose. If patients are exposed to NERLYNX during pregnancy, they must
contact their healthcare provider right away.
Common side effects in patients treated with NERLYNX
In clinical studies, the most common side effects seen in patients
taking NERLYNX were diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting,
rash, stomatitis (dry or inflamed mouth, or mouth sores), decreased
appetite, muscle spasms, dyspepsia, changes in liver blood tests
results, nail problems, dry skin, abdominal distention, weight loss, and
urinary tract infection.
Patients should tell their doctor right away if they are experiencing
Patients and caregivers may also report side effects to Puma
Biotechnology at 1-844-NERLYNX (1-844-637-5969).
