Lysogene Launches World Class Clinical Advisory Board

Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS) (Paris:LYS), a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering gene therapy technologies to treat central nervous system diseases, today announced the appointments of leading experts to its newly formed Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB will provide strategic advice to Lysogene as it continues to advance its clinical development programs and devise commercialization paths for its orphan gene therapy candidates to treat rare CNS diseases, beginning with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA) and GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1) patients.

“The launch of the CAB further position Lysogene to successfully reach our goal of bringing transformational medicines to patients with severe neurological rare diseases”, said Karen Aiach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene. "Our CAB members will bring invaluable experience and insight to Lysogene as we move our clinical-stage gene therapy product candidates forward.”

Lysogene’s inaugural CAB members include:

Anupam Chakrapani, MD, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS (GOSH), London, UK

Ronald G. Crystal, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, USA

Roberto Giugliani, PhD, MSc, MD, University of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil

Bénédicte Héron, MD, Armand-Trousseau Hospital, APHP, Paris, France

Nicole M. Muschol, MD, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany

Raymond Y. Wang, MD, Children's Hospital of Orange County, CA, USA

Chester B. Whitley, PhD, MD, University of Minnesota, MN, USA

Michel Zerah, MD, Necker Enfants Malades, Paris, France

The CAB complements Lysogene’s existing Scientific Advisory Board comprised of the most eminent international gene therapy and Lysosomal Storage Disease experts.

