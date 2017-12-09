Lysogene Launches World Class Clinical Advisory Board

PARIS & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS) (Paris:LYS), a leading biopharmaceutical
company pioneering gene therapy technologies to treat central nervous
system diseases, today announced the appointments of leading experts to
its newly formed Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB will provide
strategic advice to Lysogene as it continues to advance its clinical
development programs and devise commercialization paths for its orphan
gene therapy candidates to treat rare CNS diseases, beginning with
Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA) and GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1)
patients.
“The launch of the CAB further position Lysogene to successfully
reach our goal of bringing transformational medicines to patients with
severe neurological rare diseases”, said Karen Aiach, Founder
and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene. "Our CAB members will bring
invaluable experience and insight to Lysogene as we move our
clinical-stage gene therapy product candidates forward.”
Lysogene’s inaugural CAB members include:
-
Anupam Chakrapani, MD, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS
(GOSH), London, UK
-
Ronald G. Crystal, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, USA
-
Roberto Giugliani, PhD, MSc, MD, University of Rio Grande do Sul,
Porto Alegre, Brazil
-
Bénédicte Héron, MD, Armand-Trousseau
Hospital, APHP, Paris, France
-
Nicole M. Muschol, MD, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf,
Germany
-
Raymond Y. Wang, MD, Children's Hospital of Orange County, CA, USA
-
Chester B. Whitley, PhD, MD, University of Minnesota, MN, USA
-
Michel Zerah, MD, Necker Enfants Malades, Paris, France
The CAB complements Lysogene’s existing Scientific Advisory Board
comprised of the most eminent international gene therapy and Lysosomal
Storage Disease experts.
About Lysogene www.lysogene.com
Lysogene is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013233475).
