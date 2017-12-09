 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Lysogene Launches World Class Clinical Advisory Board



9/12/2017

PARIS & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS) (Paris:LYS), a leading biopharmaceutical company pioneering gene therapy technologies to treat central nervous system diseases, today announced the appointments of leading experts to its newly formed Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB will provide strategic advice to Lysogene as it continues to advance its clinical development programs and devise commercialization paths for its orphan gene therapy candidates to treat rare CNS diseases, beginning with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA) and GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1) patients.

“The launch of the CAB further position Lysogene to successfully reach our goal of bringing transformational medicines to patients with severe neurological rare diseases”, said Karen Aiach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene. "Our CAB members will bring invaluable experience and insight to Lysogene as we move our clinical-stage gene therapy product candidates forward.”

Lysogene’s inaugural CAB members include:

  • Anupam Chakrapani, MD, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS (GOSH), London, UK
  • Ronald G. Crystal, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, USA
  • Roberto Giugliani, PhD, MSc, MD, University of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Bénédicte Héron, MD, Armand-Trousseau Hospital, APHP, Paris, France
  • Nicole M. Muschol, MD, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany
  • Raymond Y. Wang, MD, Children's Hospital of Orange County, CA, USA
  • Chester B. Whitley, PhD, MD, University of Minnesota, MN, USA
  • Michel Zerah, MD, Necker Enfants Malades, Paris, France

The CAB complements Lysogene’s existing Scientific Advisory Board comprised of the most eminent international gene therapy and Lysosomal Storage Disease experts.

About Lysogene www.lysogene.com

Lysogene is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013233475).

Lysogene
  		 

