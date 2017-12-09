|
TPG Asia Acquires Majority Stake in Taiwan-Asia Clinical CRO
9/12/2017 11:41:42 AM
TPG Capital Asia acquired a majority stake in OPC Holding Company, a Taiwan company that provides clinical trial services in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. OPC has significant experience in bioequivalence trials, which may become important as China and other Asian countries require drugmakers to prove the efficacy of their generic products. OPC also operates a pan-Asian CRO unit that provides late-stage development services for novel drugs. TPG Capital Asia, a private equity investor, has $6 billion of assets under management. This size of its OPC investment was not disclosed.
comments powered by