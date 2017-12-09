 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

TPG Asia Acquires Majority Stake in Taiwan-Asia Clinical CRO



9/12/2017 11:41:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
TPG Capital Asia acquired a majority stake in OPC Holding Company, a Taiwan company that provides clinical trial services in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. OPC has significant experience in bioequivalence trials, which may become important as China and other Asian countries require drugmakers to prove the efficacy of their generic products. OPC also operates a pan-Asian CRO unit that provides late-stage development services for novel drugs. TPG Capital Asia, a private equity investor, has $6 billion of assets under management. This size of its OPC investment was not disclosed.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 