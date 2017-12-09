Ardena Launches Following Pharmavize And Crystallics Merger

A new early phase contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Ardena, has launched following the merging of Pharmavize and Crystallics.

The two companies came together in 2016 with backing from investor Mentha Capital. The new brand name, Ardena, reveals the increased service offering and complementary capabilities of Pharmavize in Belgium and Crystallics in the Netherlands.

The new company will deliver integrated services that include solid-state chemistry, analytical and formulation development, and early phase clinical supply manufacturing.

With a team of 85 employees, the new Belgium-headquartered company is supporting customers across the globe in reaching important milestones.

Commenting on the announcement, Harry Christiaens CEO of Ardena, said: “We made the decision to combine the specialist capabilities of both Pharmavize and Crystallics last year so that we would be better placed to help our customers navigate the hurdles and pitfalls of early phase drug development.

“The launch of Ardena as a new brand is the next step in this journey and solidifies our collaboration; we are now one company, operating under one name. Looking to the future, we plan to continue this “buy and build” strategy to further strengthen our service offering to customers. New acquisitions will follow soon.”

With facilities in Ghent, Belgium and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Ardena has particular expertise in bioavailability enhancement and modified drug release and takes a dossier-centric approach to drug development.

Harry continued: “Drug developers need clinical materials on time to generate valuable clinical data and reach their next milestone, yet many face formulation challenges or lack the in-house infrastructure or regulatory knowledge required. Quite simply, our focus is to create strong formulations and regulatory-compliant drug products for clients planning early phase clinical trials.”

“With product and dossier developed together, quality and regulatory compliance can be ensured from the start of a project. With drug developers under increasing time and cost pressures, this helps to streamline the drug’s progress to clinic and eventually to commercial production.”

Ardena will be exhibiting for the first time at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, 24–26 October. Visit stand 40B12 to find out more.